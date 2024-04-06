The Steelers were fully dependent on their defense during the 2023 season, and no player meant more to that unit than T.J. Watt. The Steelers regularly use Watt at the left outside linebacker slot, and he has proven he can take over nearly any game because of his tremendous motor, strength and skill.
The Steelers were a playoff team last season even though the team played haltingly on offense for the large majority of the season. Pittsburgh finished the regular season with a 10-7 record, and many of the victories came with the defense shutting opponents down for nearly 60 minutes.
The Steelers offense would come to life in the fourth quarter, and that was often enough to give Mike Tomlin's team the victory.
Several of Watt's peers have taken notice of his play and his ability to dominate at big moments. One of those players is former Los Angeles Ram Aaron Donald, who recently announced his retirement. Count Donald as a huge fan of the Steelers linebacker.
Watt recently appeared with former NFL offensive lineman Chris Long, and he believes that Watt has an unlimited future. He believes Watt can take over his role as the league's most dominant defender.
“I think it's T.J. Watt,” Donald said “I think if you talk about a guy that's been doing it year in and year out consistently, that's gonna get you 15 sacks or 13 sacks, or 22 sacks consistently. Interceptions every year, touchdowns. Like, his stats are ridiculous every single year. So I feel like he's that guy to me.”
Watt continues to put huge numbers on the board
Status aren't everything in football, but they do play a huge role in identifying which players are likely to be the most impressive in the NFL.
Watt is coming off one of his best seasons. He had 68 tackles, 19.0 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 8 passes defensed, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and one fumble return that he he took all the way for a touchdown. As a result, he finished as the No. 2 defensive player of the year and he was a first-team All-Pro. Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.
Watt has had 13.0 sacks or more in five of his seven seasons with the Steelers. He had 7.0 sacks in his rookie season back in 2017 and he was limited to 5.5 sacks in 2022 due to injury.
Watt was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft after a stellar college career at Wisconsin. He has excellent size and strength for the position at 6-4 and 252 pounds, and he also has excellent speed, quickness and instincts.
Watt is a 6-time Pro Bowl performer and a 4-time All Pro. He won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2021.
That was just a remarkable season for the younger brother of J.J. Watt. He had 22.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 64 tackles, 5 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries.
J.J. Watt played 12 seasons in the NFL, including 10 for the Houston Texans and 2 for the Arizona Cardinals. He is a three-time defensive player of the year and a five-time All Pro.