The Detroit Lions may have won the NFC North last season, but they've had to slug it out in a division that includes fellow playoff contender Green Bay Packers as well as Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The Bears, in particular, gave the Lions quite the headache during the regular season. This is exactly why Detroit head coach Dan Campbell feels relieved that Chicago won't be led by Fields anymore.
“I'm not going to lie, it's nice to have Fields out of that division,” Campbell said, per Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman.
Justin Fields had to make the Lions work this past season
Looking at their matchups last season, both teams managed a win against each other. However, the Lions had to put in plenty of work to come up victorious during their November clash.
With 4:15 left in the fourth quarter, the game looked almost decided with the Bears up 26-14. But the Detroit Lions, as they've shown throughout the season, are one of the more resilient teams in the league.
A 32-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff brought the Lions within striking distance with under three minutes left in regulation. As the clock winded down to the final 30 seconds, running back David Montgomery successfully reached the endzone on a 1-yard run. This was followed by Goff finding Sam LaPorta for an extra two points. A forced safety by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sealed the deal for the Lions.
Fields managed 169 passing yards and a touchdown to end the game. It seemed like he took the loss personally, which was probably why the Bears unleashed Hell on the Lions once their rematch in Soldier Field ensued in December.
Detroit once again found themselves down big, 28-13 with 9:20 left in the game. That would be the final score. The Bears managed to hold on, with Fields managing 223 passing yards and a touchdown pass to DJ Moore. In the rushing department, the QB ran 58 yards and added another score.
Throughout Fields' career, he has a 2-3 record against the Lions.
Dan Campbell and the Lions are still the NFC North's top team
Dan Campbell may take a breather for now. Then again, the Bears are expected to draft USC standout Caleb Williams this coming April. It remains to be seen how Williams will fare in the pros, but his college resume gives the Lions plenty of reasons to prepare for Chicago games this year.
Nevertheless, Campbell and the Lions have shown that they now run the NFC North. Last season's performance says it all. They finished the regular season with a 12-5 record. In the playoffs, the Lions managed to reach the NFC Championship game, falling short of their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.
Come September, Campebll's main scoring unit consisting of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and David Montgomery will lead the Lions' offense once again as the team looks to finally make history and appear in The Big Game.