Arthur Moats wants the Steelers to see this player twice a year.

The NFL offseason is now upon on as the season came to a close on a Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs won another Super Bowl as they took down the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. Now, the offseason is here. After the Super Bowl, the Pittsburgh Steelers made some roster moves by releasing three players. The Steelers wasted no time with these moves, and now, Presley Harvin, Mitch Trubisky and Chukwuma Okorafor will no longer be in Pittsburgh.

These three players now need to find a new home as they are longer with the Steelers. Typically, when a player is released, their team usually doesn't have a huge preference of where they end up. However, there is a unique case here with Chukwuma Okorafor and former Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats. Moats believes that Okorafor is actually a good matchup for Pittsburgh, so he is hoping that he finds a home with another team in the division.

“I think for Chuks, he's definitely going to land on his feet when you talk about big athletics guys,” Arthur Moats said, according to an article from Steeler Nation. “It's not a lot of them walking around, especially at the NFL level. We see some of these tackles that to me are a lot worse than Chuks and they get paid. He's going to find somewhere, he's going to land, hopefully for us, to be in the division because I do think we match really well versus him.”

That isn't something you typically see when a player is released. If anything, players usually don't want to see their former teammates at rival teams, but that is if they think they were a good player. Moats didn't necessarily say anything negative about Okorafor, but it would be interesting to see what Okorafor had to say about those comments.

We'll see if Moats get his wish and Okorafor ends up on a team that the Steelers will play twice if a year. If that does end up being the case, those matchups are going to be fun to watch. After hearing those comments, you know Okorafor would have those dates circled on his calendar.