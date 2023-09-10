The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a key defensive boost for NFL Week 1. Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi is reportedly set to suit up for the Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports. Ogunjobi has an ailing foot and was listed as questionable ahead of the Steelers' regular season opener against San Francisco.

Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi (questionable, foot) is expected to play vs. #49ers, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 10, 2023

This is great news for Steelers fans, considering the 29-year-old did not participate in practice this week. Ogunjobi has been dealing with a foot injury over the past month dating back to training camp. He did participate in three practices since August 9th, but none of them came as a full participant.

Ogunjobi will enter his second season with the Steelers after signing a one-year deal with the team last season. The Steelers brought him back on a three-year $28.75 million contract extension.

In his debut campaign with the Steelers, Ogunjobi started in 16 games and tallied 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks. While those were impressive numbers, the 2017 third round pick had year-long toe and knee injuries that kept him quite limited throughout the campaign.

Though he should play in Week 1, Ogunjobi's foot issues should continue to put the Steelers on their heels. He just came off foot surgery after suffering a lisfranc injury in January 2022.

Aside from Ogunjobi, Pittsburgh's other defensive lineman Cameron Heyward also entered ths week dealing with an injury of his own. But the 34-year-old has since been cleared and is set to play in Week 1 against the Niners.

With Ogunjobi reportedly expected to play, Pittsburgh's defense should be in full strength to kick off the season.