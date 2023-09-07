The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers to start the 2023 season is almost here. This is a tough matchup to start with, but it will be an immediate test of where Mike Tomlin’s team is this year. Ahead of the Steelers-49ers game, let’s make some bold Steelers Week 1 predictions.

The Steelers had a rollercoaster season in 2022 during Kenny Pickett’s rookie campaign. Tomlin’s squad started 3-7 before catching fire late and finishing 6-1 to give the coach yet another season without a losing record.

In the 49ers, the Steelers will see a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season, and that will be among the class of their conference again in 2023. Kyle Shanahan’s team does have some question marks, though, especially at quarterback. That makes this a winnable game for the Steelers.

So, without further ado, let’s move on to our bold Steelers Week 1 predictions.

3. The Steel Curtain will pick up where it left off

Even when the Steelers struggled early last season, they still had an excellent defense. In the end, the D finished 10th overall in scoring and was one of the best units in the league.

This season, most of the defense remains the same, with some key additions like second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback. Plus, TJ Watt is fully healthy, happy with his contract, and ready to take aim at breaking the single-season sack record he tied in 2021.

In this Steelers-49ers tilt, Pittsburgh will have a worthy adversary in the 49ers, a team that finished sixth in scoring. However, the team lost right tackle Mike McGlinchey this offseason, and the line overall isn't quite as good.

This will lead to a feast for the Steelers defense in Week 1, and the team will rack up at least four sacks on Brock Purdy.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

2. Kenny Pickett will win the battle of the second-year QBs

Speaking of Brock Purdy, the Mr. Irrelevant sensation is back for his second season after offseason surgery. Now the first and the last quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft will face off to start their sophomore seasons.

Purdy was the talk of the NFL last season, while Pickett — even as the lone first-round QB — flew under the radar. What Pickett did, though, was come on late and learn how to win games with the team he has.

This season, the offense line is upgraded with the addition of former Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo, and flashy wide receiver George Pickens could take another step to becoming a top pass catcher.

The bold Steelers Week 1 prediction here is that Pickett outduels Purdy to open the new season.

Purdy was a sensation, but especially after his injury, he has to prove he still has what it takes and wasn’t just a flash in the pan. Pickett showed steady development all year and should be ready to take another step forward. That’s why he’ll have 300 yards passing, 50 yards rushing, and two touchdown tosses on Sunday.

1. Steelers 21, 49ers 20

With the defense clicking and terrorizing Brock Purdy, and Kenny Pickett and George Pickens hooking up for some highlight-reel plays, the Steelers will beat the 49ers to start 1-0.

This bold Steelers Week 1 prediction is because the team has the better quarterback play and a similarly good defense to the 49ers. Also, this is a 1:00 p.m. ET game with a team traveling East from California. Historically, teams making that trip and playing at 10 a.m. on their body clocks don’t fare well.

That’s why the Steelers make a statement and put the AFC North and full AFC on notice that they are playoff contenders this season.