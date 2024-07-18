In the NFL, there is an old adage that no one is more popular than the backup quarterback.

Now granted, some starters are so good that they are immune from this statement, as Ben Roethlisberger spent the majority of his career as the undisputed starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, even when they drafted players like Landry Jones and Mason Rudolph to potentially push him for his spot, but in 2024, no one in the Steel City has that sort of clout, as there's a full-on feud for the QB1 spot that has fans split across Western Pennsylvania.

Some fans are team Russell Wilson, the Super Bowl Champion who is currently playing on the best contract in the NFL regardless of how many snaps he takes or how many wins he leads the team to. Wilson was, rightfully or wrongly, blamed for much of the Broncos' woes last season but still threw for 3,070 yards over 15 games and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 26-8, which is better across the board than what Kenny Pickett was able to put up over what would end up being his final season at the Steeler's starter.

And in the other corner? Justin Fields, an Ohio boy with first-round pedigree who was also, rightfully or wrongly, blamed for much of the Bears' woes last season.

While Fields wasn't nearly as efficient as Wilson last season, throwing for just 2,562 yards and a 16-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, he helped to make up for the production with his legs, running for 657 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, which is still pretty incredible production even if its down from his 1,143 yards season high in 2022. Sure, Wilson is a fumbling machine, losing the ball 38 times as a pro, but his talents are still interesting enough for the Steelers to tade for him despite having Wilson under contract.

Who will win the competition between the two sides? Early indications say it's not a competition at all, as Wilson will be given the first chance to start things off under center, but you'd best believe the former third-round pick out of Wisconsin will be under a microscope unlike any other season in his career thus far, with fans pushing to see a replacement under center a borderline guarantee as soon as things stop going off of the rails.

Though his spot may be reserved for Week 1, Wilson's seat is anything but cool, especially if Fields is able to put in impressive work in limited action as a subpackage performer for the Steelers.

The Steelers, Arthur Smith love Justin Field's skill set

While only time will tell how long Wilson is able to hold down the starting quarterback spot in Pittsburgh this fall, as there will be clamors to see what Fields can do seemingly every time the former Seahawk throws a bad pick or misses an open read across the middle of the field in favor of a high-risk deep ball, that doesn't mean the Ohio State product is down and out.

Could Fields end up playing the savior role and not only win some important games for the Steelers later this season but win the starting job heading into the future? Sure thing, but according to Louis Reddick of ESPN, the Steelers don't view Fields as a one-year reclamation project but instead a long-term piece heading into the future.

“Talking to Arthur Smith and knowing him like I do. Being around Mike Tomlin and knowing how he really does covet guys with this kind of diverse skill set. I just don't see him being a one-and-done player,” ESPN's Louis Reddick explained via Steelers Depot. “I just don't see it simply because I don't think they brought him in there with that being the intention, number one,” Riddick said. “Number two, he's much better than just a one-and-done journeyman quarterback at this point in his career. Number three, I think the connection between him and Arthur Smith, and again, going back to how I started this, having talked to Arthur, knowing Arthur as long as I do, he loves this kid's skill set. Loves it.

“I think he's the future in Pittsburgh. I'm gonna stay with that. I think he's the future, you're gonna see Justin Fields out there in Western Pennsylvania for the foreseeable future.”

Is Reddick on the money with his reporting? Well, considering Smith himself has already said that he has packages for Fields in the Steelers' playbook heading into the summer, it's safe to say Fields won't be exclusively holding a clipboard this fall but will instead be an active member of Pittsburgh's roster during the week and during the game too.