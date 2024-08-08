The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Friday, and while Russell Wilson will not play in the game, he is feeling good and getting work in team drills as of late after dealing with a calf injury.

“I'm feeling great,” Russell Wilson said, via Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “Just to be fully in practice and involved and doing everything. I've been involved in doing all the drills and everything for the past seven, eight days, however many days it has been. But to be fully in there with the team drills, everything else, it feels great.”

Russell Wilson is competing with Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job with the Steelers, and the calf injury keeping him out of practices arguably has given Fields the upper hand as of right now. But it is positive for Wilson to get back to practice, as it seems that he will get the nod if the competition is close. Wilson does want to get back to playing in games eventually, whether it is preseason or not.

“I always want to play,” Wilson said, via Varley. “Anytime you get the strap on the pads, it's a blessing. … Whether it's preseason or if it's regular season, obviously which matters a lot more, or in the postseason, which is even more important. Just be out there with your teammates and everything else. … The good thing is I get to take everything in and just learn and be in that stadium for the first time. I can't wait. It's going to be amazing to be in Acrisure Stadium wearing the black and gold.”

Will Russell Wilson play for the Steelers in the preseason?

Obviously, Wilson will not play for the Steelers on Friday against the Texans. It is possible that Wilson could play against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 17 in Week 2 of the preseason, or Saturday, Aug. 24 against the Detroit Lions. It will be interesting to see how the playing time will be split up between Wilson and Justin Fields over the course of the three games. Although Wilson wants to play, he said it is up to coach Mike Tomlin.

“I'm prepared to play. It's whatever Coach decides,” Wilson said, via Varley. “He's the boss man. He gets to make the decisions on that, but I'll be ready to go. … There's been several (preseasons) where I haven't played, so it's nothing new. I've been fortunate to play 200 games or something like that, so I know what it looks like. I know the speed of it.”

We do not know who will be the Week 1 starter for Pittsburgh when they face the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson hopes to win the job after missing time with his calf injury.