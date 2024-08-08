Pittsburgh fans are likely tempering their 2024 expectations, especially in the middle of the Steelers training camp quarterback battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. A reasonable fan can probably see how both might (or might not) have success this upcoming season. Wilson's veteran leadership, Super Bowl XLVIII win, and Fields's electric dual-threat potential bring something to the table.

This is all the more reason to be pumped for Fields' recent quote from Steelers training camp when discussing his place in the offense: “You know, I think I’m comfortable within the offense. It's just because we have so many reps. I don’t think I’ve practiced these many times on consistent days in a row. Although it’s hard, it’s good work,” per College2pro.com.

It's not like Fields was terrible in Chicago in 2023. In 13 games, he threw for 2,562 yards, 16 TDs and 9 INTs. And then you add 657 rushing yards and four touchdowns. There's a lot of potential here. He finished with a 5-8 record as a starter. Not bad for a team with limited offensive firepower, right?

How Justin Fields can win starting job at Steelers training camp

You have to credit the franchise for their aggressive pursuit of winning. The Steelers quickly moved on from Kenny Pickett. They appear to be frontrunners in their attempts to trade for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. And they brought in Wilson and Fields.

While Wilson had some escapability early in his career, there's no comparison to Fields. The former Bears signal-caller ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. For a team with a daunting two-headed monster coming out of the backfield, Fields would make defensive coordinators' jobs very difficult in the red zone.

The key for the Steelers' offense involves the rest of their offense. Fields has a surprisingly big arm, but is anyone on the team built for downfield passing? Rookie WR Roman Wilson, a third-round pick out of Michigan, is built more for the short to intermediate game. George Pickens has all the potential in the world but doesn't quite have the straight-line speed to take the top off of defenses.

Ultimately, Fields must continue to take reps at Steelers training camp and become more comfortable in his reads. He has to go back to the basics, which includes protecting the football and converting first downs. The Steelers want to control the clock with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, find creative ways to get Cordarrelle Patterson out in open space and put Fields (or Wilson) in 2nd & medium, and 3rd and short situations.