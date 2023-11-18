The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in a heated rivalry. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series where our Steelers-Browns prediction and pick will be revealed!

A grind-it-out AFC North showdown between a pair of playoff hopefuls will be in store for NFL fans and bettors galore as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in a heated rivalry. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series where our Steelers-Browns prediction and pick will be revealed!

Despite a lull in their offense over the past several weeks, give credit to head coach Mike Tomlin for putting this Steelers squad into contention with a 6-3 record. Most recently, the Steelers were able to once again stand tall in a holy contested game as they narrowly defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 23-19. Right in the thick of the AFC North race, this will serve as a must-win for this Steelers squad.

For the time being, the Browns also enter Week 11 of the NFL season with a 6-3 overall mark, but the loss of their starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson for the rest of the regular season due to a shoulder injury is a tough blow, to say the least. Regardless, the show goes on as Cleveland will turn to backup QB Dorian-Thompson Robinson to save the day.

Here are the Steelers-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Browns Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1.5 (-110)

Cleveland Browns: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 32.5 (-120)

Under: 32.5 (-102)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Browns Week 11

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, the Steelers' offense is nothing special, but they simply make the right plays at the right time to win games. For example, Pittsburgh is only averaging a measly 17.6 points per game, but an early touchdown run by RB Najee Harris and a trio of Chris Boswell field goals was all it took to down the Packers. Of course, at some point, Pittsburgh is going to need to take some shots down the football field, but until they have to face-off with a more competent offense, the Steelers will be able to continue to keep the ball on the ground and dominate time of possession.

In addition, Pittsburgh has shown that their bread and butter this year has been a ferocious defensive unit that is showing shades of greatness similar to the infamous “Steel Curtain” back in the day. While they still have a long way t0 go until they reach that historic level, this Pittsburgh defense has suffocated opposing offenses and have held teams to 20 points or less in five consecutive performances.

As a matter of fact, the difference in this one will come in the from of the turnover margin. Like many teams around the NFL, if you can find a way to wreak havoc and force teams to be careless with the football, then the chances of winning that day go through the roof. As a whole, the Steelers are a magnificent bunch that can make turnovers happen with the best of them. On paper, Pittsburgh is tied with having the best takeaway differential margin in the league at +10 and it should be no shock if the Steelers make some game-changing plays that will put them in an excellent position to take care of business.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Hit by some bad fortunes with Watson being sidelined, there is no doubt that Cleveland will be feeling the effects of being without their $230 million dollar signal caller. However, the Browns should still have plenty of opportunities to cover the spread and overcome their division Sunday afternoon.

For starters, Cleveland's game plan offensively will probably look similar to Pittsburgh's with a ground game assault as well as four wins in their previous five games like the Steelers, keep your eyes peeled on wideout Amari Cooper to make some clutch catches down the stretch on Sunday. Indeed, when Cooper is on a hot streak, he often looks like one of the best pass-catchers that the NFL has to offer. Lately, Cooper has amassed at least 89 receiving yards in his previous three games and it is likely that Thompson-Robinson will be looking his way more often than not when this Browns passing attack needs to make plays through the air. Alas, Cooper is a bonafide difference-maker who has the ability to put the team on his back when needed.

Final Steelers-Browns Prediction & Pick

In general, this game is guaranteed to have an old-school feel to it. Both of these franchises have found their identity on defense and with the running game. Besides, each of these squads comes into this weekend extremely banged up in the injury department. Some could say that the Steelers and Browns are looking into a mirror at one another when they square off on Sunday, but at the end of the day, home-field advantage will play a gigantic role in this one. Hammer the Browns to steal one in front of a raucous home crowd.

Final Steelers-Browns Prediction & Pick: Browns -1.5 (-110)