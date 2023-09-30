We're here to bring you another prediction and pick for this slate of action from Week 4 in the NFL. We head over to the AFC for this heated matchup as the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) visit the Houston Texans (1-2). Check out our NFL odds series for our Steelers-Texans prediction and pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves at 2-1 and leading the AFC North after back-to-back victories over the Browns and Raiders. While both games were decided by less than a touchdown, the defense has been the driving force of this team, much like in years past. The Steelers have won the last three meetings between the two squads and double Houston's scoring average. Look for them to continue their success in this one.

The Houston Texans got their first win of the season last week as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17 on the road. It was a statement performance for the young team from Houston and it seems as though Rookie Quarterback CJ Stroud is starting to come into his own. They'll have a tough road ahead of them, but it seems as though they may have a chance to contend in their division for the first time in years.

Here are the Steelers-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Texans Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: -3 (-102)

Houston Texans: +3 (-120)

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Texans Week 4

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers' offense started the season out very slow and thoughts were that there won't be much improvement unless a change comes along. Well, their performance last week against the Raiders saw some success as Kenny Pickett was able to throw for two touchdowns. Per usual, their defense was outstanding in stopping the run and they forced last year's leading rusher Josh Jacobs into another pedestrian performance. They're hoping that the offense can build on their 333-total yard performance against the Raiders and find answers against a Texans defense that's had its holes.

To win this game, the Steelers will have to find success in their running game through Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Harris has totaled only 139 rushing yards through three games and their offense has yet to score a touchdown on the ground. For a team that has such a proficient defense, they'll need their offense to come around once again and put some points on the board. Don't be surprised if this game turns into a shootout and the Steelers need to unlock weapons like George Pickens in the passing game.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans finally played a complete game last week and it has to be a huge confidence for rookie CJ Stroud. He managed to go 20-30 on his passes and totaled 280 yards with two touchdowns. It's becoming very clear that he's the most polished pocket passer of this rookie quarterback class and his abilities give this offense a very high ceiling. Their defense, however, will have to pick up their play as they've already given up 73 points against opponents on the season. Look for their hot receiving core of Nico Collins and Tank Dell to continue eating up secondaries like Pittsburgh's.

To win this game, the Texans will have to take what the Steelers give them on defense while relentlessly attacking on offense. They have the players to burn the Steeler's defense down field, but it'll be a matter of whether their compromised offensive line can protect Stroud and give him time to get the ball out. Injuries have been a big storyline for them this year, so the hope is that they can come into this contest healthy. Look for CJ Stroud to be aggressive in throwing the football once again, but he may have to put his legs to use with the talented Pittsburgh defensive line chasing him.

Final Steelers-Texans Prediction & Pick

This is a tight three-point spread as this game is likely to be decided by whichever team can control the pace of the game. If the Steelers can push the line on defense while finally seeing success in their rushing attack, they should be able to cover the spread as slight favorites. However, with the Texans at home, they have the weapons to turn this into a shootout and contend with the Steelers with their offense. For our prediction, let's go with the Texans to cover and the over to hit while both teams open up their offenses.

Final Steelers-Texans Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans +3 (-120); OVER 41.5 (-115)