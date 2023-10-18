After weeks of being at less than full-strength, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense will be happy to welcome back both Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson from injury to help quarterback Kenny Pickett. Johnson, who hasn't played since the second game of the season, should provide a big boost to a passing game that has struggled without him.

Johnson shared his thoughts on what he can bring to the Steelers offense in his return with Steelers Depot.

“That spark from a route running standpoint. Me being able to get open easily. Comfort for Kenny out there knowing he can rely on his guys, knowing who is going to be open each down and distance. We can play fast knowing Kenny is comfortable, he has his guys back. Just us playing as one and moving fast.”

Diontae Johnson makes his return

Hamstring injuries can be particularly tough for wide receivers to recover from, but it sounds like Johnson will be a full-go for the Week 7 matchup with the Rams. Johnson, who 86 passes for 882 yards last season, has been a big part of Pittsburgh's offense over the last few years as the top possession receiver. With George Pickens stretching the defense on the boundary, the return of Johnson should help Kenny Pickett's production, particularly in third-down situations.

The Steelers have survived a brutal early season schedule to go 3-2, but the Steelers are 30th in points scored per game and dead last in the NFL in first downs. Getting Diontae Johnson back healthy in the lineup should help those numbers climb up, and we'll see what kind of impact the 27-year-old receiver can have for the Steelers moving forward.