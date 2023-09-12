The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a major blow to their offense. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is reportedly going to be out for at least the next few Pittsburgh games because of a lower-body injury he sustained in Week 1's brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Steelers’ WR Diontae Johnson is expected to be sidelined “a few weeks” due to the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday vs. the 49ers, per source.

Johnson left the 49ers game in the third quarter after apparently hurting his hamstring while trying to pick up yards on a catch. Before his exit, Johnson had three catches on six targets converted into 48 receiving yards. He finished second on the team in receiving yards in Week 1 behind Allen Robinson (64 receiving yards on five receptions and eight targets), who stands to see more work downfield following the brutal update on Johnson.

Johnson is one of the key weapons for the Steelers, who take a hit to their already challenged offense that coughed up just seven points in the loss to the 49ers. The 27-year-old Johnson is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he only had 882 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 86 receptions while working as among the chief targets of then-rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett.

The hope for Johnson and the Steelers is that his injury is not serious enough to warrant a stint on the injured list.

Apart from Robinson, George Pickens and Calvin Austin III could see increased target share downfield while Johnson is inactive.