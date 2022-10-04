Stefon Diggs is an American football player currently signed to the Buffalo Bills. He is considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. For this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Stefon Diggs’ net worth in 2022.

Stefon Diggs’ Net Worth in 2022 (estimate): $12.5 million

Stefon Diggs’ net worth in 2022 is $12.5 million. This is according to numerous reputable sources, including Marca.

Stefon Mar’sean Diggs was born and raised in Montgomery County, Maryland, wherein he played high school football and ran track for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. He recorded 810 receiving yards with 23 touchdowns as a junior on the way to placing 2nd for the Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year. As a senior, he was named a first-team All-Metro selection at wide receiver by The Washington Post. He was named the MVP of the U.S. Army All-American Junior Combine and was invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Diggs was considered a five-star recruit and was viewed as the second-best wide receiver in the country, as well as the No.1 recruit in Maryland. Amidst offers from Florida, USC, and others, he chose to attend his hometown University of Maryland.

Notably, Diggs was already a starter as a true freshman without being redshirted. He played 11 out of 12 games that season before getting an ankle injury. He led the Terrapins in receptions (54), receiving yards (848), and touchdown receptions (6). However, he would only finish second in ACC Freshman of the Year to Duke Johnson.

Diggs’ sophomore season saw him only play 7 games after suffering a season-ending right fibula break. He’d bounce back the next year, leading his team once again in receptions (62), receiving yards (792), and receiving touchdowns (5). He only got to play 10 games due to a lacerated kidney, but his 10 games played were good enough to earn second team All-Big Ten honors. He put up 150 total receptions on 2,227 yards with 14 receiving TDs for his college career.

Diggs got drafted 146th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. After a few games being an understudy to Charles Johnson and Jarius Wright, he solidified himself in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs; Diggs had a 129-yard game with 7 receptions in his first career start to nail his place down. He also became just the second Viking rookie to record consecutive 100-yard games and 80+ receiving yards in their first 3 games since football legend Randy Moss.

Diggs continued his great form all throughout the season, making several noteworthy plays on the process; his crucial reception against the Chief and his game-tying TD against the Chicago Bears are just some of the moments that made Diggs’ rookie year memorable. He led the Vikings in receptions and reception yards with 52 and 720 respectively on his way to making the PFWA All-Rookie team.

Despite this, he still ended up as Charles Johnson’s backup in the 2016 season. Nevertheless, he was able to put up great numbers with 84 receptions for 903 yards to go with 3 TDs. He was also 5th in wide receivers for catch rate with 75%. This would, even if a bit indirectly, help to add to Stefon Diggs’ net worth in 2022.

Next season would be Diggs’ best at the time in terms of team success. Individually, he finished with 849 receiving yards and 64 receptions to help the Vikings to a 13-3 record and a playoff berth. In a game against the New Orleans Saints, Diggs would receive a 61-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left to win the game in dramatic fashion. Dubbed the “Minneapolis Miracle”, the Vikings came out 29-23 winners after being down 0-17. However, they would lose in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles. For his efforts, Diggs was ranked 65th among all players that season.

Next season saw Diggs get his career-highs in receptions, reception yards, and TDs with 102, 1,021, and 9 respectively. He and teammate Adam Thielen were just the Vikings’ second pair of 1000+ yard receivers since Randy Moss and Cris Carter.

They reached the playoffs again in 2019, losing in the Divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers. Diggs’ highlights this year include a career-best 3 TDs and caught 7 passes for an league-best 167 yards in a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2020, Diggs got traded to the Buffalo Bills for 4 picks, including 2 first-rounders. Diggs had a fantastic debut season with the Bills, forming a lethal partnership with quarterback Josh Allen. He broke several records this season, including the franchise record for receiving yards in a season, as well as the quickest player to reach 100 receptions on a new team. Diggs led the league in receptions and yards with 127 and 1,535 respectively (career-highs for him). He deservedly got his first Pro Bowl selection and was voted into the AP’s All-Pro First Team. They’d unfortunately lose in the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Diggs was selected for the Pro-Bowl again in 2021, with totals of 103 catches on 1,225 receiving yards to go along with a career-best 10 touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs’ first contract was a 4-year,$2.5 million deal with an average salary of $626k. He then penned a 5-year extention on 2018 worth $72 million, two seasons before getting traded. Diggs is now on a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills, with an average salary of $24 million until 2028. As of 2022, however, Stefon Diggs’ net worth is $12.5 million.

