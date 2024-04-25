Stellar Blade is shaping up to be one of the best games to come out this year, thanks to its beautiful scenery and characters, challenging but fun combat, and amazing music. Here’s what critics have to say about Stellar Blade, including their reviews and scores for the game.
Stellar Blade Review Scores: 82 Average On Metacritic
Stellar Blade is the latest game by developers Shift Up and is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.
Metacritic aggregated reviews for the game on PlayStation 5. As of this article, the game has a total of 106 reviews, with 92 of them being positive, and the rest being mixed. The game currently has no negative reviews. The average score for Stellar Blade is 82, giving it a Generally Favorable rating.
Eurogamer Germany gave Stellar Blade a perfect score of 100, saying that the game has ” a strong combat system, excellent boss fights, an exciting scenario, the motivating environmental exploration and many well thought out ideas.” It can, however, be “a tad uniform”, but the game is still “an excellent solo adventure”
Gamespew, who also gave Stellar Blade a score of 100 in their review, called it “more than just a Soulslike with a protagonist to serve as eye-candy”. To them, the game “far surpassed [their] expectations”, as it offered “varied gameplay, outstanding visuals, a sublime soundtrack and an engaging story.”
COGconnected gave the game a slightly lower score of 93, saying that Stellar Blade “stands out as one of the best action-adventure games of its generation.” They praised its combat, calling it “both deep and multilayered”. Add to that its “captivating narrative and cinematic presentation”, and Stellar Blade becomes an “essential exclusive.”
Dot Esports gave the game a score of 90 in their review, as the game “sets a high bar”. They enjoyed its “combination of exhilarating combat, sumptuous graphics, and deep systems”, which they said makes the game flourish “in an era chock-full of high-class contemporaries.”
Gamepressure also scored the game a 90 in their review, calling it an “above average title”. They said the game was “well-developed”, and that it had a “captivating story from the first moment.” In particular, they said that the game’s thoroughly well-planned and competently executed gameplay” made it “engaging”.
GamingTrend gave a score of 90, saying that although they did not “vibe too well” with the demo, they were “utterly unlove with Stellar Blade by the time the credits rolled.” They praised Shift Up for setting “a high bar for modern action role playing games.” They had problems with the game’s pacing and narrative, but the game itself was “near perfect.”
Hardcore Gamer gave yet another score of 90, as the game “delivers masterclass gameplay, spectacular visuals, and a compelling universe.” They also said that although the game will “no doubt draw comparisons to Nier and its successor”, Shift Up successfully “improved upon the formula” and made “one of the best action games of the year.”
Noisy Pixel also gave the game another 90, calling Stellar Balde “an ambitious action adventure boasting a masterful boss design and compelling gameplay progression.” They praised the game’s “addictive exploration”, as well as the “finely tuned sense of weight and speed ingrained in each of Eve’s swings.”
Screen Rant scored the game a high 90, praising the game as “an action-packed marvel and a wonderful addition to PlayStation’s exclusive gaming family.” They did, however, mention that the game’s “narrative pacing and world-building may falter slightly.”
Game Rant gave the game a score of 90, saying that outside of the “near-naked main character” that is “unsurprisingly stealing a lot of attention”, Stellar Blade is “an absolutely incredible action game that provides a satisfying challenge and rewarding melee combat.” In short, it is “the next great action game and one of the PS5’s best exclusives.”
Game Informer gave a slightly lower score of 88, as although the game’s story didn’t click with the reviewer, the game’s “world-building, top-notch art, and silly animation”, as well as the “depth of its action and the breadth of play experiences” certainly did. The reviewer called it a “top-notch action experience that can easily stand with the big girls.”
Checkpoint Gaming gave the game a score of 85, saying the game “bursts out of the gate looking stunning.” Although the game “can feel like a lack innovation at times”, the game “never feels stale or unenticing.” The reviewer called the game “a joy, a deliciously crafted adventure jam-packed with dramatic thrills.”
GameSpot gave a score of 80 to the game, saying that although the game does not “rise to the heights its inspires achieved”, it still “manages to be a great game” in the pursuit of reaching for said heights. The reviewer themselves “came away from Stellar Blade having enjoyed the game quite a bit”, despite the games shortcomings.
VGC also gave the game a score of 80, calling it “the perfect entry point into the Souls-like genre”, as well as “a refreshing refinement of the well-worn character action formula.” Although the game lacks “the naval gazing intelligence of the excellent Nier Automata”, the game is so much fun that “it’s hard to care.”
Dexerto gave the game another score of 80, saying that the game “landed a critical hit, successfully slicing through the crowd of well-established action-adventure game giants.” Players who are “a fan of sleep and stylish combat, with sprinklings of Soulsborne and Nier Automata Vibes” will feel right at home in this game.
VG247 gave Stellar Blade yet another score of 80, saying that the game is “well worth your time” if you can “stomach the pesky cake-carrying elephant.” The game is “not perfect”, but after the reviewer experienced “Shift Up’s first venture into a triple-A console release”, they find themselves “along for the ride from here on out.”
Forbes also scored the game an 80, calling it “a good game, not a (don’t say stellar) fantastic one.” Although similar games “do a lot of the things it does but better”, the game is still “enjoyable in its own right.” The game has the potential to be “the start of a solid series”, and outside of the ensuing discourse “the game itself is solid”.
GLHF on Sports Illustrated gave the game a mixed score of 70, with the reviewer saying that although they find themselves “lost for hours in the world of Stellar Blade”, they were “pining for what the game could’ve been.” They praised the game’s world-building but had comments about the game’s dialogue and illusion of choice.
Twinfinite also gave the game a score of 70, saying that although the game “[checks] off boxes for what constitutes an action RPG in this modern age”, it is also “a missed opportunity for positioning the game as the leader of a new generation of experiences.” Despite that, the game “still has an edge that players can enjoy.”
IGN also scored the game a 70, saying that the game “is great in all of the most important ways for an action game”. However, the game had “dull characters, a lackluster story, and several frustrating elements of its RPG mechanics” which prevented the game from “soaring along with the best of the genre.”
TheGamer gave the game another 70, with the reviewer stating that they were “as conflicted about Stellar Blade as it seems to be about itself.” The reviewer also said that “there is a good time to be had in Stellar Blade”, however it “comes at the cost of knowing there are better versions of the game that will never be realised.”
Is Stellar Blade Worth it?
Judging from its Generally Favorable reviews, I would say that Stellar Blade is worth it. The scores, along with our first impressions of the game, only solidify the fact that there is something for everyone in this game.
If you’re a fan of great combat, you will have fun slaying Naytibas. If you want world-building and lore, the game also has it. The game’s music is also great for those who want something to listen to while playing.
In short, the game is definitely worth getting. If you were convinced to get the game, get the physical copy. It has a nice little secret after all.
That’s all for what critics have to say about Stellar Blade in their reviews, as well as their scores for the game. Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.