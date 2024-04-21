It was another wild night in the world of boxing as DAZN hosted a fight card in Brooklyn, New York that featured viral boxing sensation Ryan Garcia squaring off against current WBC Super Lightweight Champion and undefeated fighter Devin Haney. After a wild week of media and press leading up to the fight, no one could have guessed how the bout would end and whether or not the two sides would actually meet for a fight. However, what transpired later left everyone watching, including Stephen A. Smith, in shock. Check out our Boxing news for more coverage and breaking content!
Missing weight by 3.5 pounds and visibly drinking alcohol in the lead-up to the fight, Ryan Garcia made good on his bet with Devin Haney and paid him $500,000 for every pound he came in overweight. Due to the miss, Haney's Super Lightweight title would not be on the line, but the fact still remained that Haney had a perfect 31-0 record to protect. Heading into the fight, Haney was billed as a -800 betting favorite while Garcia came in as the +550 underdog.
After a furious first round that saw Ryan Garcia pressing the action and catching Haney with a number of clean shots, it was clear that the night would be no “walk in the park” for the champion. Haney controlled the pace up through Round 6, but still couldn't manage to find the range against Garcia. The biggest moment came in Round 7 when Garcia hit Haney with a flush left hook and sent him to the canvas. Haney, who was visibly wobbled, received plenty of time to recover and get back into the fight.
🚨 GARCIA BEATS HANEY!
⚠️ Ryan Garcia upsets Devin Haney by majority decision
✅ He drops Haney three times on his way to scores of 112-112, 114-110 & 115-109
🏆 The light-welterweight world title is now vacant as Garcia missed weight#HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/QDMTa47mP8
— BOXRAW (@BOXRAW) April 21, 2024
Later in Round 10, Garcia turned up the pressure as Haney retreated into the corner and found yet another clean shot to sit his opponent down. Round 11 saw Haney get dropped a third time as Garcia landed a clean combo finished with his patented left hook. The shot snapped Haney's head back and sent him to the canvas once again. Prior to the fight, Devin Haney was listed on the betting odds as +580 to be knocked down at any point of the fight – he was knocked down three times.
Ultimately, Devin Haney ended up surviving the onslaught and make it to the judges' scorecards, which read 114-110, 115-109, 112-112. Ryan Garcia took the fight via majority decision and peculiarly saw one referee score the bout a Draw. Following the decision, boxing fanatics like Stephen A. Smith took to social media to express their discontent for the job done by referee Harvey Dock.
This referee is absolutely terrible. Ryan Garcia drops Haney. He’s hurt as hell, holding into Garcia for dear life, forcing Garcia to punch in the clinch. The ref pauses action to deduct point — no warning. Utter bullshit. Garcia drops Haney again twice — yet ref calls both a…
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 21, 2024
HOW MUCH DID THE REFEREE BET ON DEVIN HANEY
SCUM OF A REFEREE. I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS. I AM IN TEARS. YOU ROBBED RYAN GARCIA. #HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/ANNM1N0mhA
— Lord Rxŋ (@Rx_605) April 21, 2024
The ref anytime Ryan Garcia is about to finish Devin Haney #Boxing: pic.twitter.com/XAgL5srFYj
— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 21, 2024
Fans at home were arguing that referee Harvey Dock was stepping in prematurely to help Devin Haney recover and not letting Garcia earn the knockout. While the fight could have been stopped after the third knockdown, it was clear Haney was quick to his feet and ready to continue the fight. However, fight fans took offense to how quickly Dock was willing to stop the action and with the long history of corruption within boxing, it's never too far-fetched to assume a fight is fixed or rigged for a certain outcome. Still, no one saw Ryan Garcia's performance coming and even his former opponent and Champion Gervonta Davis had to weigh-in on the performance.
No, he knew what he was doing. You didn’t peep his face..he was smiling! https://t.co/FqEOQOQsAe
— Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) April 21, 2024
With the result, the WNBC Super Lightweight title becomes vacant and with both sides calling to run the fight back, we could see an official title bout for the belt in the future if Garcia can turn around and make weight next time. Despite his amazing performance, he won't be able to capitalize on any titles without first dialing-in and making weight ahead of fights.
As for the job from the referee, he wouldn't have been put in that position if Ryan Garcia didn't actually knock Devin Haney down three times and clearly win the fight with his effort. All credit has to be given to Ryan Garcia and in his own eyes, he had the fight finished numerous times. We'll see if Matchroom and Golden Boy promotions want to run this back and see the rematch with an actual belt on the line.