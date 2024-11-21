Everybody seems to be talking in Texas. But they haven’t been talking so much about the 2024 Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones talked about Deion Sanders. Michael Irvin and Colin Cowherd talked about Sanders and his son, Shedeur. And Stephen A. Smith talked about Jones, comparing him to Joe Biden.

Sometimes the only thing left to do with a franchise is shake your head. Could this be that year for the Cowboys?

Smith took a wide-path swipe at Jones on First Take, according to a post on X by Awful Announcing.

Stephen A. Smith “I'm getting very very worried about Jerry Jones. Because the only thing that’s worse than the team’s play is his press conferences or whatever you want to call it. I find myself thinking about Joe Biden before he backed out of running for reelection. I think Jerry's one month older than President Joe Biden, for crying out loud. And I’m looking at Jerry. And I find myself asking where the hell is Stephen Jones. Where the hell are his family members?”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones enduring tough season

Jones harkened back to his first season as owner of the Cowboys, apparently searching for reasons to accept this season, according to espn.com.

“We won one game my first year,” Jones said. “One. And so have we had rough seasons? Yes. Yeah, I've been around. Certainly we have. And we've had other tough years. This one, we didn't anticipate the record. And the way we're playing right now, we wouldn't have anticipated that. You stay in this league long enough, you'll have times like this.”

Jones said the problem doesn’t lie with Mike McCarthy.

“That losing the team stuff, that's so overblown,” Jones said. “These guys are so, first of all, they're natural competitors. Secondly, they're so proud of the fact that they are professional and disappointed in maybe the way they executed the play, but that's not anything that's brother or first cousin to give up. Everybody's certainly disappointed, but that's a big difference in not knowing that you got to put the foot in front of the other to go.”

Those seem like coherent comments. But apparently they aren’t good enough for Stephen A. Smith. It’s as if Jones press conferences are inhibiting the offensive line from making blocks. Or perhaps they are keeping defenders from stopping opposing running backs.

McCarthy said the whole thing is difficult to accept.

“I think it's very frustrating,” McCarthy said. “It's frustrating for everybody. Frustrating for the players, frustrating for the coaches. I know it's disappointing for the fans. We have a lot of moving parts going on, and we just have to be cleaner and more detailed in certain spots. We're not playing well enough, not executing well enough, coaching well enough to overcome some of the mistakes we're making in critical times of the game.”

The Cowboys enter Week 12 with a record of 3-7. Remaining on their schedule are two games against the Commanders, and one each against the Giants, Bengals, Panthers, Buccaneers, and Eagles.