The Dallas Cowboys could not have had a worse 2024 season so far. Dallas is 3-7 heading into Week 12 and the rest of the season feels like a hopeless venture. Now most Cowboys fans, and NFL talking heads, are focusing their attention on what comes next in the offseason.

Colin Cowherd and Michael Irvin made headlines on Tuesday with a wild take that Dallas should hire Deion Sanders and draft Shedeur Sanders.

“I believe 100%,” Irvin said on Tuesday. “And I can tell you, good sources have told me that. Great sources have told me that.”

Now Cowherd is doubling down on Irvin's take by suggesting the Cowboys should do exactly that.

“I am convinced that if Dallas gets the No. 1 pick, and I think they have a chance to, I think they're going to draft Shedeur Sanders and hire Deion Sanders as coach,” Cowherd said on Wednesday.

Cowherd's argument focused on two main pillars. First, he doesn't care that the Cowboys extended Dak Prescott and that the contract features a no-trade clause. Second, Cowherd believes that the Cowboys could have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if they lose their next two games.

Cowherd believes this is the only way to fix the Cowboys.

“It's the only way to escape the current mess,” Cowherd continued. “Hire a rockstar head coach and draft a rockstar QB on a rookie deal.”

This theory still feels very farfetched. The Cowboys would have to find a way to trade Dak Prescott, eating a ton of dead money, and earn the No. 1 overall pick for this to even be possible.

Don't get your hopes up, Cowboys fans.

Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs weigh in on Cowboys terrible 2024 season

Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are not ready to give up on the Cowboys just yet.

The pair asserted that Dallas is still “a damn good” team despite their record in an article published on On3.com.

“I’m going to put this out there,” Parsons said. “We’re a damn good football team. I know the scores ain’t showing it and obviously, people feel like we have so many missing pieces. I just hate that the score don’t really show how good we actually are.”

Diggs agreed with Parsons' assessment.

“I agree,” Diggs said. “I think the work that we put in in the facility, it’s hard to overcome, and it’s hard to win the game with just defense and it’s hard to win the game with just offense. It’s got to be all three cylinders. Everybody got to be clicking. But I feel like we have a really good football team. I agree with you, we really do.”

Dallas certainly has some pieces to build around. However, they simply do not have what it takes to bounce back in 2024 with Dak Prescott done for the season.

Next up for the Cowboys is a Week 12 matchup against the Commanders.