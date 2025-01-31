With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, Cam Ward out of Miami and Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado have separated themselves as the top available quarterbacks. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith does not see it as a competition, however, and confidently believes that Ward would be a better choice than Sanders.

“Shedeur has all the intangibles,” Smith said on Friday morning's edition of First Take. “We love the poise, we love the pedigree, we know where he gets what he has from… When you look at Cam Ward, 67% of his passes completed, 4,313 yards, FBS-best 39 touchdowns, seven interceptions, played five years in college. In that time span, 4-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Both quarterbacks are expected to have a chance at a solid career at the next level, but Ward surely looks like the better choice on paper, as pointed out by Smith. The impact that both Ward and Sanders had on their respective teams this season is another element that needs to be taken into account in the conversation.

Ward led Miami to a 10-3 season, nearly getting them into the playoff. Colorado went 9-4 playing against a schedule that featured two ranked opponents, it dropped both games.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on April. 24. Time will tell if Smith is pleased with the order in which Ward and Sanders are taken off the board.

Where do NFL mock drafts have Ward, Sanders?

Both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are both expected to be comfortably selected in the first round, but where do the latest mock drafts have them positioned?

According to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, Ward and Sanders will each hear their name called within the first few picks of the night. Edwards has Ward projected to be taken No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Edwards' take on Ward's selection: “Cleveland may or may not be interested in one of the top quarterbacks, either. I believe it would be more inclined to consider Cam Ward at this stage of the process than Shedeur Sanders. Ward becomes the heir apparent to Deshaun Watson.”

Edwards does not anticipate Sanders having to wait long, however, projecting the New York Giants to select him with the No. 3 overall pick.

Edwards' take on Sanders' selection: “The Giants are desperate for a quarterback addition. They probably would take whichever option was left over. In this case, Shedeur Sanders returns to the Big Apple where he attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Sanders is a prospect who has dealt with pressure his whole life and has experience captaining a rebuild.”

The order the quarterbacks are expected to be selected would please Stephen A. Smith.