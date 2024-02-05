One celebrity was arrested in one incident and another was not.

Grammys was full of some drama this year as Killer Mike was detained at the 66th awards show after an alleged assault. This all took place after he won his 3rd Grammy.

The rapper was escorted in handcuffs out of the area by several officers. This prompted some responses about how he was taken away from the show when it didn't happen in a previous big show it didn't happen.

Stephen A Smith, the host of First Take on ESPN and The Stephen A. Smith Show, had some thoughts. He couldn't believe the double standard of this situation compared to another well-known one.

The host took to X to vent his frustrations. He posted, “Riddle me this: How in the Hell does Killer Mike get taken from the Grammy's in HANDCUFFS for an ‘alleged Crime' but Will Smith gets to accept his speech AND party — with no arrest — after committing one on Nat'l TV????”

To elaborate more, he wrote in another post, “To be clear, I am not advocating that Will should've gotten arrested. But that happened in LA, too. So if Will could be left alone, how come they couldn't wait until AFTER the Grammy's to deal with Killer Mike? Why ruin his evening over an alleged misdemeanor but leave Will alone over a flagrant assault??? What's different?”

Mike was detained for misdemeanor battery, Entertainment Weekly reports. It was due to an altercation at the Grammys. Beyond that, there was no further information.

As for the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident, Rock declined to press charges, so no arrest came of that, according to Billboard. It probably gave the comedian a sore cheek and made Smith offer a tearful apology. Beyond that, it's mostly memes these days.

Is this a double standard? What is the difference? They do some similar, and we're not detectives, so I'm not quite sure. It will be interesting to hear what else emerges from the Killer Mike incident. Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith has a valid argument.