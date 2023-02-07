ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been one of Kyrie Irving’s biggest critics, and he’s not backing down after the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade the superstar to the Dallas Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving demanded a trade when the Nets made him a contract offer. The three-year extension reportedly would only become fully guaranteed if Brooklyn won a championship. While Irving was insulted by the offer, Smith agreed that the Nets shouldn’t have given the new Mavs guard a long-term deal.

“Every single damn thing I said about Kyrie Irving, I meant it,” Smith said on the “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast. “He’s a superstar basketball player. He’s a sensational talent. He is box office. He is worth $50 million a year, easy. I would just pay him one year at a time. I ain’t giving that brother no long-term deal because I can’t trust him. I’m not doing that.”

Irving was so insulted by the Nets’ proposal that he wouldn’t have signed a four-year, $198 million max contract offer to stay in Brooklyn, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. 

The Nets and Irving had a contract dispute last summer. Irving threatened to opt-out of the final year of his deal when Brooklyn wouldn’t give him a four-year contract. After discovering that no team was willing to pay him a max deal, Irving picked up his option for nearly $37 million in the 2022-2023 season.

Irving hasn’t been a reliable player for quite some time. The 30-year-old was suspended earlier this season and missed most of last year because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Brian Windhorst, LeBron James

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ failed Kyrie Irving trade

Paolo Songco ·

Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving, Kyrie Irving trade

Nets fail to facilitate 3-team deal in Kyrie Irving trade

Erik Slater ·

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks jersey number after Nets trade, revealed

Dan Fappiano ·

Since signing with the Nets in 2019, Irving hasn’t played more than 54 games in a season. Irving last played more than 67 games six years ago.

When he’s on the court, Irving is one of the most productive offensive players in the league. Irving is averaging 27.1 points on 48.6% shooting this season.  Irving is also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

The Mavs could lose Irving in free agency after giving up two starters and three draft picks in the trade.