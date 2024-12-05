On the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the outspoken ESPN personality dove into the ongoing tension between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, particularly over Lamar's track “Not Like Us,” which many believe outshines Drake’s abilities lyrically. As Kendrick's upcoming Grand National Tour with SZA looms large, Smith addressed Drake directly, clearing up any confusion surrounding his comments on the Toronto rapper, Complex reports.

Smith began by praising Drake's artistry, stating, “You're a phenomenal artist. You're big time.” However, he couldn't avoid addressing the issue of the legal battle surrounding “Not Like Us.” Smith, whose opinions are often controversial, made it clear that he wasn’t criticizing Drake’s music, but rather pointing out that Kendrick’s lyricism outperformed Drake’s on the track.

“You don’t go the lawyer route in hip-hop over something like this,” Smith declared. “You take it to the studio. You take it to the streets.” This sentiment seemed to be a call for Drake to respond in kind, with music rather than legal action. Smith explained that he wasn’t undermining Drake’s ability to respond but urging him to take it to the booth rather than a courtroom. “It’s not a crime for somebody to say, ‘He got you,’” Smith added, believing that acknowledging Kendrick’s superior verse is simply telling the truth.

The Apology That Might Not Be

Stephen A. Smith went on to share his frustration with Drake’s decision to pursue legal action against UMG, which he described as a “weak response.” He urged Drake to step up his game, stating that relying on lawyers instead of studio sessions would be a bad look for hip-hop. “If you're gonna rely on lawyers, then it’s not a good look because that ain't what hip-hop is,” Smith said. This perspective resonated with many fans, who agreed that Drake should stick to what he does best—making music—rather than getting bogged down in legal disputes.

The heated exchange didn’t stop there. Smith also made sure to apologize for any remark that Drake might have found disrespectful. However, the apology came with a hint of insincerity, as Smith had previously called Drake “a bit sensitive in these times” and “in his feelings.” The apology raised more questions than answers, leading to speculation about whether the ESPN personality had made a comment in the past that had ruffled Drake’s feathers.

Despite the controversy, Smith emphasized that he holds “nothing but respect” for Drake, but he felt compelled to share his honest take on the situation. Whether or not Drake responds to Smith’s advice remains to be seen, but for now, it seems the battle between the two forces—Drake and Kendrick Lamar—has only intensified.