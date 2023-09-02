ESPN NBA insider Stephen A. Smith might be looking into the rearview on how he became the preeminent voice in modern-day sports media. Reportedly, a documentary is being considered that would focus on Smith and how he rose to his position at the forefront of sports culture on ESPN's First Take.

Smith has always been a controversial figure due to his outlandish takes and outsized personality, and the rumored documentary predictably spawned a variety of reactions from fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user posted a famous Stephen A. Smith meme to express their disinterest.

Others noted that Smith's rise from humble beginnings to where he is now could warrant a closer examination.

Stephen A. Smith got his start in sports media in the 1990s covering the Philadelphia 76ers for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He then made his way onto American airwaves courtesy of ESPN Radio. Eventually, he established himself as one of the network's most popular on-air personalities.

Smith is famous for his use of various words and catchphrases. This includes his frequent use of the word ‘blasphemous.' He's also been known to have at times friendly, at times volatile relations with the players he covers.

In any case, no one can deny the ratings boost Smith has given ESPN. This week, it was revealed that First Take is absolutely obliterating FS1's relaunched Undisputed, featuring Smith's old First Take co-host Skip Bayless, in the ratings.

It isn't hard to imagine that a Smith documentary might also do great numbers if it is in fact produced.