While they are both staples of ESPN's flagship morning show First Take, Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim have rarely been seen together on the show in recent months. Maybe it was a summer thing — after all, late July and early August are the doldrums of the sports world — or maybe ESPN was practicing “load management” with its starters before the most important part of its season (MLB playoffs/NFL/NBA)! Whatever the reason, Monday's episode was a reunion of sorts, as it featured both Smith and Qerim back in their respective seats, giving their signature hot takes.

Fans across social media were quick to notice the return of the heart and soul of First Take. One fan commented “Welcome back, Molly!!! #firsttake #firstakeespn.” Another added: “Thank god Molly back!” Others noted “Feels like it's been forever!” and “It's been a while.”

Another proclaimed: “This is the best show on the Earth because of molly and stephen!!”

It's also possible ESPN is just getting its A-team back on the show with their rivals at FS1 launching the retooled version of Undisputed this week. On Monday's Undisputed episode, Skip Bayless introduced a new theme song by Lil Wayne and new panelists including Keyshawn Johnson, Richard Sherman and Michael Irvin.

Of course, First Take is also set to introduce a new regular guest next week — Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless' former co-host on Undisputed, which prompted FS1's format change for the show in the first place. Sharpe is set to start at ESPN's First Take on Monday, just in time for football season. It remains to be seen how he'll fit in and change the dynamic, but one thing is certain — fans are certainly glad to see Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim back together on the show again.