There's no better representative of the San Francisco Bay Area than Golden State Warriors' legend Stephen Curry and over the years, he's brought the city together with his generational play on the floor. After four NBA Championships and two NBA MVP awards, Curry is ready to once again tribute the city that made him with his latest UA Curry 12 “What the Bay” sneakers.

Since signing to Under Armour back in 2013, Steph Curry has built a massive following and personal brand, remaining the only NBA player with his own signature sneaker under the brand. In 2020, Curry launched his own Curry Brand, a subset brand of Under Armour. In 2024, they made waves by signing De'Aaron Fox as the first athlete under Curry Brand.

Boasting the most extensive signature line Under Armour has even seen, Stephen Curry has been rocking his newest UA Curry 12 in-game for the Golden State Warriors. This next release will be a mash-up of his previous Bay-inspired sneakers released over the years.

UA Curry 12 “What the Bay”

First unveiled at an Under Armour event back in December 2024, the UA Curry 12 “What the Bay” will feature a mismatch ensemble with one blue shoe and the other shoe being orange. The shoes are made to represent the water in San Francisco and the beautiful sunsets that the city sees each night. Each shoe is contrasted by the primary color of the other, creating a loud yet cohesive pair of sneakers complete with all the latest Under Armour basketball tech.

Steph Curry is expected to lace these up during All-Star Weekend as the shoe will see a public release on February 14, 2025. The shoes will come with a standard retail tag of $140 with adjusted pricing for kid's sizes. They'll release via Under Armour and will be made widely available at UA and Curry Brand retailers.

