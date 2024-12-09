The Golden State Warriors have been the surprise team of the NBA thus far and living legend Stephen Curry has been putting both the team and city on his back all throughout the year. With a 14-9 record and sitting near the top of the Western Conference, Curry will look to bring yet another title back to the Bay Area in what would be his most impressive feat. He also recently released another “Dub Nation” iteration of his signature UA Curry 12 sneakers.

Stephen Curry has been Under Armour's longest tenured signature athlete and after releasing his twelfth signature sneaker, broke the brand's record for longest continually running signature line. After debuting the UA Curry 12 this summer during the Paris Olympics, Steph Curry recently release his annual “Dub Nation” colorway of the newest shoe, paying homage to the team and city he's been loyal to his whole career.

UA Curry 12 “Dub Nation”

The Under Armour Curry 12 “Dub Nation” will use the Golden State Warriors' color scheme to create a new look for Steph's go-to shoes for in-game action. The scheme has been applied to each one of his previous signature models, with this pair specifically taking a predominantly Black and White approach with blue and gold mixed in.

The black mesh upper is made to provide maximum comfort and a seamless feel when cutting on the court. We see the UA tech on the midsole accented by a unique gradient of blue and yellow throughout the TPU midsole and heel plate. All in all, this is another clean iteration in Curry's signature line and we should see more colorways dropping throughout the new year.

The UA Curry 12 “Dub Nation” is currently available at Under Armour retails like Dick's and FootLocker for a standard retail tag of $140. They come in full family sizes with adjusted pricing and should be available throughout the next couple of weeks, so don't miss out on your chance to support Curry and the Warriors.