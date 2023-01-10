By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

And just like that, the 2022-23 college football season is over. The Georgia Bulldogs took home the National Championship after defeating the surprising TCU Horned Frogs in a 65-7 dominating fashion. They became the first back-to-back champions in a decade. For that to happen, a lot of the credit needs to go to Stetson Bennett.

The quarterback put up one of the best individual performances in College Football Playoff history. He completed 18 out of his 25 pass attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 39 rushing yards for two scores.

For the season, Bennett completed 68.3% of his passes for 4,127 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven picks. On the ground, he had 205 yards for 10 scores. With the Bulldogs going a perfect 12-0 in the regular season and winning the SEC Championship Game, he was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Looking solely at his recent accomplishments, it is difficult to imagine how tough Bennett’s college journey has been.

Barely recruited out of high school

Stetson Bennett’s connection with the Georgia Bulldogs goes way back in his life. Both of his parents are UGA graduates, and he was born in Atlanta, living the majority of his life in the state of Georgia. Because of that, he grew up watching the Bulldogs play and had a dream of playing for the program.

In high school, Bennett showed his first signs of success. He led the Pierce County High School to three consecutive state playoff appearances. He threw for 3,724 yards and had more than 500 rushing yards, being responsible for 40 total touchdowns as a senior.

Despite his numbers, he was considered just a two-star recruit. He ended up receiving just one FBS scholarship offer, coming from the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders. Still, Bennett decided to bet on himself and joined the Georgia football program as a walk-on, starting his decorated college journey.

A stop at JUCO

While he joined his dream school, Bennett still had a lot to prove. He didn’t take a single snap in his freshman season, spending most of the year with the scout team. Because of that, Bennett made a decision that could have changed his entire career.

The quarterback transferred to Jones County Junior College, opting for more playing opportunities. There, he led the team to a 10-2 record, a Mississippi Bowl win, and the MACJC conference championship game. He completed 145 passes for 1,840 yards and 16 touchdowns plus 148 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

For his JUCO performances, Stetson Bennett almost joined the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. But once again, he bet on himself as he went back to Georgia, this time with a scholarship.

A backup for years before his rise

After returning to Athens, Bennett spent most of his first two years as a backup. In 2019, he appeared in just five games. In 2020, he played just eight games. However, he had his first chances as a starter after D’Wan Mathis struggled in the first half of the season.

Then, five-star recruit JT Daniels committed to Georgia. Bennett was again relegated to the bench. With Daniels on the roster, it seemed Bennett’s career with the Bulldogs would be spent mostly on the sidelines.

However, he had another unexpected chance. Following the 2021 season opener, Daniels was sidelined with an oblique injury. It opened the doors to Bennett’s rise as the starting quarterback.

He ended up leading the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season, losing just in the SEC Championship Game to the Alabama Crimson Tide. For his poor performance in the conference championship game, some questioned if Daniels would take over in the CFP despite Bennett’s solid regular season.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, head coach Kirby Smart trusted Stetson Bennett. Georgia would end up winning the National Championship for the first time since 1980, with Bennett being named CFP National Championship Offensive MVP.

Still an underdog even after two national titles

A national title could be the key for Bennett to be respected across the college football community. Unfortunately, he still had a long journey ahead of him. In the preseason poll, the media listed the Bulldogs as the second-most likely to win the conference with 18 votes, behind Alabama’s 158.

Not only that but very few considered Stetson Bennett a contender for the Heisman Trophy, even after leading his team to the National Championship Game.

Bennett made sure to prove doubters wrong. The perfect season for the Bulldogs put him on the Heisman radar and, even after being named a finalist, some saw him as a surprise since Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker was left out of the top four.

Now winning back-to-back national titles, it is difficult to argue against Bennett’s greatness with Georgia. It would not be a surprise if he is remembered as a college football legend. Still, he is not a consensus to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While Bennett’s best years might end with his college career, NFL teams certainly know he won’t give up easily. Whether he will battle for a roster spot or be a backup, Bennett showed he is ready for his chance, no matter how long he needs to wait.