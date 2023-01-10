By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Stetson Bennett’s time with the Georgia Bulldogs has come to a close after Georgia football demolished the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Bulldogs pulverized the Horned Frogs to the point where Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was able to afford to get the quarterback a proper sendoff by pulling Bennett from the game with still over 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

It was a touching gesture that Bennett truly appreciated.

Via Heather Dinich of ESPN:

“As simple as it is, just one last huddle with the guys,” said Bennett, who finished with a 29-3 career record as Georgia’s starter. “That was special, coming off and seeing Coach Smart. That was really cool, and I appreciate that.”

“First time he’s ever walked off that I was hugging him,” Smart said with a smile.

Georgia football was clinical in its takedown of the Horned Frogs, which didn’t stand a chance against the Bulldogs avalanche. Bennett passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns while completing 18 of his 25 passes. He also added a pair of rushing touchdowns and 39 rushing yards on three carries. Everything simply clicked for the Bulldogs, who became just the first program in the CFP era to win national titles consecutively.

Brock Bowers finished with 152 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches, while Ladd McConkey recorded 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five receptions for the Bulldogs.

TCU was overmatch, scoring their only points in the first quarter and basically doing little to slow down Bennett and the Bulldogs, who will have more celebrations to make in Athens in the coming days.