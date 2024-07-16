The 2024 Team USA squad is stacked with talent in preparation for the Paris Olympics. Every position contains an All-NBA caliber talent. The frontcourt duo of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis are trying to navigate playing smoothly with each other. Moreover, head coach Steve Kerr dropped a five-word truth bomb on Davis that will catch fans and analysts' attention.

“AD with anybody is good,” Kerr said, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

Davis said he and Adebayo are “still trying to figure it out” and “get in each other's way” on occasion. Their awkward fit at times leads to missed defensive assignments or turnovers. There is still time for the frontcourt duo to mesh before Team USA begins its official Olympic play.

Anthony Davis logged minutes with the starters on Monday during Team USA's 98-92 win over Australia. Steve Kerr inserted him alongside Joel Embiid and the rest of the lineup during the third period. Davis was arguably the best player on the floor. The Lakers center finished the game with a team-high 17 points, 14 rebounds, two blocked shots, and two steals.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo put on a solid 10-point performance. The Heat star is coming off an impressive 2023-24 season. Adebayo averaged 19.3 points, a career-high 10.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. The 6-foot-9 center earned All-NBA Defensive First Team honors for her efforts during the year.

It will be interesting to follow Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis' centurions to the USA squad as prepare for intense competition.

Anthony Davis, Team USA prep for strong run

Steve Kerr has his hands full with his management of lineups. Although, the Warriors coach is used to having such challenges. Kerr was tasked with balancing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green's time together during one of Golden State's most dominating periods in NBA history. The former Dubs squad did not have the same talent as Team USA, but they were close.

Returning national team veteran Stephen Curry looks to play an important role on the squad as a scorer and leader. NBA legend Grant Hill praised Curry and LeBron James for their professionalism ahead of their Olympic revamps.

“I'd say [LeBron James and Stephen Curry] are the two unofficial captains. The conditioning, the professionalism, the energy… they have been absolutely fantastic. And I will say, we know their legacy. We know what they've done throughout their careers. And the fact that at this point they still want to come back, it speaks about their experience playing for Team USA,” Hill said, via SiriusXNBA.

Grant Hill noted the impressiveness of Curry and James' longevity and leadership. Moreover, he feels the two stars' experience on Team USA helped them reach greater heights in their careers. Fortunately, James and Curry do not have to carry the load alone.

Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, and the rest of Team USA's talented roster will work together to win another gold medal for the country. The Lakers and Heat centers will continue to be vital interior pieces against stout competition.