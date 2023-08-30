In just three seasons in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has rapidly become a human highlight reel, with his incredible offensive talents making him one of the most watchable players in the world at the age of just 22. Less talked about is his defense, but Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has set about changing that with some high praise for the Timberwolves star.

Speaking after Team USA's dominant defeat of Jordan at the FIBA World Cup, Kerr discussed the defensive prowess of his team, and more specifically that of Edwards.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

“We feel like we always have the best defensive guards in the tournament, regardless of whether it's this year or last year or the year before… This guy [Anthony Edwards] is right up there at the top. The pressure he puts on the ball, the way he stays in front, it really can confuse a defense and take them out of their stuff.”

Presumably Kerr meant that Edwards' defense can confuse an offense, but you get the point. The comments come, incidentally, after Edwards was dominant offensively in that game with 22 points in limited minutes.

Steve Kerr, as we know, has plenty of experience coaching prodigious offensive talents, and with players like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the philosophy of his dynastic Warriors has long been based around focusing on defense, the idea behind that being that with so much offensive talent on the floor, the points will come. The same philosophy can be applied to Anthony Edwards. He's gone from 19.3 points per game in his first NBA season to 21.3 and then 24.6. If he can consistently bring the kind of defense for which Kerr has praised him, there are no limits to what he can achieve over the course of his career.