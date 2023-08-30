Team USA wrapped up their group stage action in dominant fashion on Wednesday morning, as they destroyed Jordan by a score of 110-62. Everyone seemed to have a good outing for America against a clearly overmatched opponent, and after the game, Mikal Bridges explained how Team USA managed to easily dispatch their latest opponents.

The Americans unsurprisingly controlled this game from the get go, winning the first quarter 31-12, and never looking back. After some slower starts in their first two games, USA wanted to come out and attack from the opening tip, and according to Bridges, that's exactly what they did, and it resulted in their dominant victory over Jordan.

"We came out first playing hard, threw the first punch and carried that the whole game… We just kept going playing off each other." Mikal Bridges wraps up the Team USA #FIBAWC win vs. Team Jordan 🇺🇸🗣pic.twitter.com/5pdyjIj5zD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

Mikal Bridges hasn't had to do a ton for Team USA early on in the tournament, and his statline against Jordan certainly won't wow folks (9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3/7 FGM), but given how well the Americans have played as a unit to this point, he hasn't had to do much. Team USA has more talent on their collective roster than many other teams in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and that has helped them coast through the first stage of the action to this point.

As America moves on to the Round of 16, it's clear that they will have some bigger challenges waiting ahead of them, and Bridges will likely have to do more to help his team win games. But if they can continue to get off to strong starts and dominate their opponents as the game goes on, it's going to be very tough for anyone to find a way to defeat them as the tournament progresses.