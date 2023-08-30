The United States men's national basketball team has rolled through FIBA Basketball World Cup competition so far. They went 3-0 in group play, with their most recent victory coming over Jordan, 110-62. With their undefeated record in group play, Team USA now moves on to the second round.

Many fans have wondered if the American team would have as much success as usual at the FIBA World Cup. Team USA has won five FIBA World Cup titles (tied for the most ever), but the 2023 didn't have as much star NBA talent as usual. Still, the Americans have dominated their opponents so far, seemingly proving doubters wrong. So, who are the players on Team USA that are putting up these big games? Here is Team USA's roster in the FIBA World Cup.

All FIBA World Cup statistics are from the FIBA website.

Paolo Banchero, PF, Orlando Magic

The 2023 rookie of the year, Paolo Banchero, is showing that his scoring ability translates to international play. In three FIBA World Cup games, he has averaged 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds. Banchero was the number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft because of his scoring prowess. He can score at all three levels but thrives in the mid-range as an isolation scorer or down low because of his incredible strength and ability to punish smaller defenders.

Mikal Bridges, SF, Brooklyn Nets

A starter for Team USA, Bridges was known more as a super-role player in his first few years with the Phoenix Suns. He is lanky, plays stifling defense, and hits open three-pointers. It wasn't until he was traded to the Nets that the forward showed he had even more in his game. He averaged 26.1 points per game after the trade last season after showcasing more self-creation and isolation ability. Through three games in the FIBA World Cup, Bridges has 8.3 points per game.

Jalen Brunson, PG, New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges won two NCAA championships together at Villanova in college; now, they are both starters on Team USA. The duo havs started all three group play games for the team, and Brunson has averaged 11 points and 3.3 assists. Brunson signed a lucrative contract with the Knicks last offseason to provide the team with a steady and consistent point guard. He brings the same role to Team USA. Brunson initiates the offense and sets his teammates up, and while he is not one of the lead scoring options, he can bring a scoring punch when the team needs it.

Anthony Edwards, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards is the brightest star on the team, both in terms of on-court production, as well as personality. Edwards is known for having a joyful and humorous personality, but he is also blossoming into one of the best basketball players in the world, and that is on full display in the FIBA World Cup. He is the American's best player and has averaged a team-leading 16.3 points per game. Edwards can hit any shot at any degree of difficulty, and his competitive fire makes him perfect for international play.

Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton blossomed into a star in the NBA last season, and he continues to do so at the FIBA World Cup. The guard has averaged 8.3 points and 4 assists through three games. On NBA teams, there is a clear distinction between star players and role players. The lines are blurred in FIBA play as everyone on Team USA rosters is used to being the star, so finding players who are willing to sacrifice is important. Haliburton is perfect for Team USA, as he can play any role. He can be a lead ball handler or play off of the ball.

Josh Hart, SG, New York Knicks

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Josh Hart also played at Villanova with Bridges and Brunson and won the national championship in 2016 with his now Team USA teammates. The Americans also had their best game when Hart was inserted into the starting lineup in game three of Group C play against Jordan. The trio have great chemistry together, and that was on full display as Hart had his best game against Jordan with 12 total redounds. He had averaged 4.3 points per game over the course of the tournament. Hart is a three-and-D wing with great hustle. He is the perfect role player around ball-dominant scorers. Hart is also one of the best rebounders for a guard in the world, and this is illustrated by his team-leading 9 rebounds per game for Team USA.

Brandon Ingram, SF, New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram has been a little underwhelming so far through the FIBA World Cup. He has only averaged 4.7 points per game. Still, he has a proven track record as a scorer and is one of the most talented players on the team. He will assumingly start to play better. At 6 feet 8 inches tall, Ingram has a smooth game and can score from all levels. He thrives most in the mid-range, where his pull-up jump shot is unblockable. Ingram was moved to a bench role against Jordan, a role where he can thrive going forward as a microwave scorer if he were to remain as the sixth man.

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Memphis Grizzlies

Team USA's biggest weakness may be their lack of height. They only have one true center (Walker Kessler), and he rarely plays. This makes Jaren Jackson Jr. one of the most important players on the roster. A power forward by trade, Jackson Jr. has been playing more center for Team USA. Jackson Jr. is one of the best defensive players in the world, winning Defensive Player of the Year last season on the Memphis Grizzlies while leading the NBA in blocked shots per game (3). The power forward from Michigan State University isn't your typical big man who clogs the paint either, as he can spread the floor and shoot the three ball, a valuable trait for a front-court player. Jackson Jr. has averaged 11 points per game for the American squad.

Cam Johnson, SF, Brooklyn Nets

Cam Johnson is a three-point specialist for the Brooklyn Nets. While he has played sparingly, the team will rely on him for his deep stroke at some point in the tournament. Like Bridges, Cam Johnson came to the Brooklyn Nets as a part of the Kevin Durant trade deadline move.

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler is the 12th man on Team USA's roster and is infrequently used. However, he has a valuable skillset and has shown he will show up when called upon. One of the NBA's premier shot blockers, Kessler somewhat surprisingly made the national team after only his rookie season. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting, behind Team USA teammate Paolo Banchero.

Bobby Portis, PF, Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks big man, Bobby Portis, is on the American roster because he does the little things that help a team succeed. He knows how to win, proven by his NBA Finals victory in 2021. Portis sets hard screens, can hit corner three-pointers, and chases after rebounds. Through three FIBA games, he has averaged 9 points in only 12.5 minutes per game.

Austin Reaves, SG, Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves is one of the most popular players in the NBA. An uber-smart player for the Los Angeles Lakers, Reaves rarely makes mistakes. Reaves is super versatile and can play any role. He has shown with the Lakers that he can play off of other stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the guard has also been a go-to option when need be. Reaves is very advanced as a passer and as a shooter, and when it comes to basketball IQ, he is head and shoulders above the rest. In FIBA play, he has averaged 11.7 points and a team-high 4.3 assists.

The team is coached by Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Kerr is one of the most respected coaches ever. He helped turn the Warriors into a dynasty and not only gave his players the freedom to shoot three-pointers at excessive rates, but he encouraged it, leading to philosophical and schematic shifts throughout the NBA and paving the way for a new era of basketball. Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers), and Mark Few (Gonzaga University) are Kerr's assistant coaches, giving the players an impressive collection of knowledge to learn from.

As Team USA advances to round two, their next game is against Montenegro on Sept. 1. While they cruised through play against Group C, competition will increase in the next round.