Steve Sarkisian's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. The University of Texas Football coach has held that role since January 2021, his third tenure as a college head coach after holding the position at Washington and USC. Before Texas hired him, Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL and at Alabama under Nick Saban. Let's look at Steve Sarkisian's net worth in 2023.

Steve Sarkisian's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Steve Sarkisian's net worth in 2023 is about $5 million according to All Famous Birthdays.

He was born in Torrance, Calif, and went to West High School where he excelled in baseball and football. His high school career did not garner him any scholarship offers, so he had to begin his collegiate career as a nonscholarship player on the USC Trojans baseball team. After struggling at the D1 level, Sarkisian then transferred to El Camino College, a local community college near his hometown.

He continued his football career at El Camino and was named a junior college All-American and earned a scholarship with the Brigham Young University football team for the 1995 season. He had a very successful two years at BYU and was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Year and second-team All-American in his senior year.

Steve Sarkisian's pro football career

Sarkisian played professionally for three seasons in the Canadian Football League from 1997 to 1999 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Roughriders named him the starter in 1999, and he finished the season with 16 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, a 3-15 record and promptly retired from playing.

Steve Sarkisian's initial coaching resume

Sarkisian held many different titles in his first seven years of coaching, first returning to his junior college, El Camino, in 2000 to become its quarterbacks coach. The following season, he was hired by USC to become the Trojans' offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach from 2001-2003.

In 2004, Sarkisian returned to professional football to become the quarterbacks coach of the Oakland Raiders. After a season in Oakland, Sarkisian returned to USC and was named assistant head coach along with his quarterback coach duties and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2007.

Steve Sarkisian's first head-coaching job

Sarkisian was introduced as the University of Washington's head coach for the 2009 season, signing for $1.75 million, with his salary escalating each season until eventually being paid $2.3 million in 2013.

Sarkisian was never able to lead the Huskies to success during his time, staying close to a .500 record for most of his tenure, earning him the nickname “Seven Win Steve.” Despite the lack of success, rumors were out there that he would eventually be the head coach at USC.

Steve Sarkisian takes over at USC

Sarkisian was unable to stay away from USC, once again returning to the university to become their head coach. Much like his time at Washington, Sarkisian's time at USC didn't live up to the hype, leading the team to a combined 17-10 record, but the ending of his tenure would be remembered more than the team's play on the field.

On Oct. 11, 2015, it was announced that Sarkisian would be taking a leave of absence from the team after he failed to show up for a scheduled practice. On Oct. 12, the team announced that Sarkisian had been fired, and reporters would later find out that he was on his way to an out-of-state rehab facility due to a problem with alcohol. The Los Angeles Times later reported that he had been involved in related incidents at Washington.

The return of Steve Sarkisian

Nick Saban gave Sarkisian another chance at the coaching ranks, hiring him as an analyst at Alabama and eventually promoting him to offensive coordinator for the 2016 National Championship game after the previous coordinator left for another job before the game. In the offseason, Sarkisian accepted the position of offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons and held that role for two seasons before the Falcons fired him for poor job performance. In his initial season with the team, the points per game dropped from 33.8 to 22.1.

Saban brought Sarkisian back in 2019 as offensive coordinator of Alabama, where Sarkisian managed to resurrect his career by having success with eventual pro quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa. Sarkisian was also recognized as the Broyles Award winner, given to college football's top coaching assistant for the 2020 season.

Steve Sarkisian is hired at Texas

In 2021, the University of Texas named Sarkisian its head football coach, signing him to a contract of six years, $34.2 million. His first season in charge didn't go well, losing six straight games to end the season and finishing with a 5-7 record.

He improved in 2022, finishing with an 8-5 record, and has his sights set on having a big season in 2023 with many predicting Texas Football to be among the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff.

Steve Sarkisian's income

Due to his lower-end coaching jobs and not much experience as a head coach in an era where colleges are paying coaches more, Sarkisian's net worth may be surprising for someone with his long resume. However, if he finishes out his $34.2 million contract and experiences more success with Texas, expect Sarkisian to continue earning lucrative contracts in his coaching career. While his net worth may be lower than you expected in 2023, it should experience a large jump in the coming years.