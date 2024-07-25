The Nashville Predators made a major statement in NHL Free Agency this summer. One of their major moves was to sign Steven Stamkos to a huge four-year contract once the market opened on July 1. Stamkos spent the last 16 years with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but he was allowed to test the market after a contract extension couldn't be reached.

Stamkos enters his new Predators era with a lot of expectations. The veteran star is one of the greatest players in Lightning history. In fact, he currently holds their all-time record for goals (555) and points (1137). Additionally, he is still producing at an elite level. “Stammer” scored 40 goals and 81 points in 79 games. This is his third consecutive 80+ point season, as well.

Nashville has one goal on its mind given their moves this summer. Stamkos is their marquee signing, and with that, comes a lot of pressure to deliver. With this in mind, here are two early bold predictions with NHL Free Agency still ongoing this summer.

Steven Stamkos reaches 100 points again

Stamkos is being paid around $8 million a year for the next four years. While this is a significant investment, Nashville is likely not expecting its new star to put up video-game esque numbers. That said, they still want elite offensive production. If they can get regular 80+ point performances, the Predators will likely be happy with this deal.

That said, there is a lot going for Stamkos in terms of potential success. He joins a team that already had great forwards. Filip Forsberg, Gustav Nyquist, and Ryan O'Reilly lead the team on the top line. Additionally, they have a promising emerging winger in Luke Evangelista. This is not to mention the offensive ability of defenseman Roman Josi.

This offseason, the Predators added even more talent. Nashville added both Brady Skjei and Jonathan Marchessault during NHL Free Agency in addition to Stamkos. With all of the talent around him, it wouldn't be a shock at all if the two-time Stanley Cup champion maintained his elite form. In fact, he could even reach the 100 point mark for the second time in his career if things goes well.

Stammer, Predators fall just short of a Stanley Cup

The Predators want to win a Stanley Cup sooner rather than later. And there's good reason to believe they can make a run. Nashville was one of the best team's in the league during the second half. Additionally, they took the Pacific Division champion Vancouver Canucks to six games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With these moves, they should be a playoff contender.

That said, there's a difference between a Stanley Cup contender and a playoff contender. All of these moves certainly should help them in the regular season. The playoff experience brought by Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei should help them in the postseason, as well. Even then, Stanley Cups are won through a complete team effort. And at this time, the Predators feel a bit top-heavy, especially at the center position.

Steven Stamkos will unfortunately fall short of a Stanley Cup with the Predators. Nashville can certainly make a few playoff runs with this group. As a Stanley Cup contender, though, more work needs to be done. And with the major salaries now on the books for the next few seasons, it's going to be very difficult for the Predators to make the moves they'll eventually need to make.