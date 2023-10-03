Mattel has just announced the release of a Stevie Nicks Barbie.

The Fleetwood Mac singer debuted her own doll on her show at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. The doll is in a chiffon black dress, inspired by Nicks' iconic outfit on Fleetwood Mac's Rumours album, complete with the golden moon necklace, knee-length black boots, and a tambourine with cascading ribbons, according to Entertainment Tonight.

My Stevie @Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the “Rumours” cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned “would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…”… pic.twitter.com/JQXjF7XSMK — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 2, 2023

Nicks revealed that Mattel approached her to create her own Barbie in March. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she said, “Of course I questioned ‘would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…’”

She then sent her Rumours outfit, with the boots, for the company's designers to reproduce. She told TODAY that her Barbie “is the Rumours me when I was 29 years old. But she's also me now.” Nicks said in the same post that the doll had been with her for “several months now,” adding that her Barbie is “so soulful and so pretty.”

She also mentioned the doll's (and the outfit's) significance to her, “When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self. All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975~ the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned together.I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart.”

Nicks' doll is part of Mattel's Barbie Music Series, joining other musicians such as Gloria Estefan, Tina Turner, David Bowie, Elvis Presley and Elton John. The Stevie Nicks Barbie retails for $55.