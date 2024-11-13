Stipe Miocic's net worth in 2024 is around $4 million. He has been somewhat out of the public eye for a few years now, but the UFC legend is coming out of retirement to fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Jon Jones at UFC 309. Everyone in the MMA world loves Miocic, and he's had an incredible career and life in combat sports and out of them. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at how Miocic has come to his wealth.

Stipe Miocic's net worth in 2024: $4 million (estimate)

Stipe Miocic's net worth in 2024, even years after he initially retired from the UFC, is around $4 million. This is according to sources including celebritynetworth.com and givemesport.com. Of course, the majority of Miocic's net worth comes from his time in the octagon, but that has been far from his only source of income.

Miocic fought in eight title fights, so he was consistently one of the highest-paid UFC fighters during the prime of his career. He netted over $8 million in purses throughout his career, including his highest payout of $1,190,000 when he took on Daniel Cormier for the third time.

Miocic was known for entertaining bouts, largely thanks to his incredible skill as a boxer. He regularly knocked out his opponents, which led to nine performance bonuses throughout his career.

Miocic is also a firefighter and paramedic. Miocic worked part-time in Ohio as a firefighter for many years during his fighting career, and he went full-time in 2022 after retiring from the UFC. The role is both something that Miocic was able to do as a fallback career, but also something that he finds passion in.

Miocic has made additional money through endorsements and sponsors. Givemesport.com reports that Modelo and Cub Cadet were two companies that sponsored Miocic.

Stipe Miocic: Early days

Stipe Miocic is from Euclid, Ohio, and he has thrived in athletics from a young age. Miocic wrestled at the Division 1 level at Cleveland State, and he also played D2 baseball at Coker College. Miocic's .344 batting average and seven home runs led to some believing he could make it as an MLB player.

Ultimately, the world of fighting chose Miocic. He competed in Golden Gloves boxing, where he became a champion and held a record of 4-1. Miocic's first MMA promotion was NAAFS, where he won the Heavyweight Championship.

Miocic's success in multiple sports, both combat or otherwise, led to him earning a UFC contract. It was announced that he signed with the promotion on June 14, 2011.

Stipe Miocic's UFC career

Stipe Miocic's debut in the UFC was at UFC 136. He beat Joey Beltran via unanimous decision, but his next two wins (Philip De Fries and Shane del Rosario) would be from knockout. Miocic suffered his first set back on Sept. 29, 2010, as he lost to Stefan Struve after being knocked out in the second round.

Another three-fight win-streak was to follow, though. Miocic beat Roy Nelson, Gabriel Gonzaga, and Fabio Maldonado before facing by far the biggest challenge of his career to that point: Junior Dos Santos. Dos Santos was the former Heavyweight Champion, and he even fought for the belt in his very last match. His experience was enough to best Miocic.

From there, Miocic went on a tear. Miocic established himself as one of the best boxers in the UFC. His skill set was about more than just reckless knockout power like is the case for many heavyweights. His combinations, timing, and IQ when throwing punches were all elite. Miocic would beat Mark Hunt and Andrei Arlovski before getting a title shot.

Miocic would take on Fabricio Werdum for the Heavyweight Championship at UFC 198. Him headlining this event was important as it was at the height of the UFC's popularity, as the UFC 195-205 cards were some of the biggest fight cards ever and some of the most important UFC events of all time. Miocic did win the championship, but that was only the start of his incredible legacy.

Miocic would successfully defend the belt in his next three fights. First against the veteran Alistair Overeem, next against Junior Dos Santos in a revenge bout, and then against Francis Ngannou, arguably the hardest-hitting fighter ever. Miocic's third MMA loss came when he lost the belt to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226. Cormier was one of the best UFC fighters ever and became a double champion after that match.

The two's rivalry was far from over, though. Miocic would beat Cormier in his next fight at UFC 241 to reclaim his belt, and he'd end up on top in the trilogy when he beat him at UFC 252. He lost his most recent fight (and the Heavyweight Championship) at UFC 260 against Ngannou, and he took two years off after that.

Miocic was scheduled to return to the octagon at UFC 295 to take on Jon Jones for the Heavyweight Championship, but a pectoral tear forced Jones to pull out of the fight. In most cases like this, Jones would have been forced to vacate his belt, or Miocic would face someone else. Things are different when dealing with two of the greatest fighters ever, though. Jones, the best UFC fighter ever, wants to take on Miocic, as he is the greatest heavyweight ever.

Now, after a three-year hiatus, Miocic's return to the octagon is becoming a reality. He will face Jones at UFC 309 for the Heavyweight Championship. It will be a legacy fight between two of the most important mixed martial artists ever, and it could very well be an official retirement bout for either fighter. Jones is the heavy favorite, but you shouldn't count out Miocic. So, were you surprised by Stipe Miocic's net worth in 2024?