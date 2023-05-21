Jon Rahm is the No. 1 golfer in the world and he goes into every major championship believing he can win. That confidence only grew after he won the Masters in April, and he had high hopes as he entered the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. However, Rahm has struggled badly throughout the first 3 rounds of the tournament, and his famous temper has shown up.

After hitting a poor shot on the fifth hole during Saturday’s third round, Rahm slammed his wedge into a microphone that was placed in the grass. Three holes later, Rahm was looking for his ball and grew incensed at a camera man that was following him.

“Stop aiming at my face when I’m mad,” Rahm yelled. “It’s all you guys do.”

Rahm later explained his anger. “He got five feet from my face when my ball had ricocheted off a tree and possibly went out of bounds. It was more about giving myself my space.”

After his explosion, Rahm settled down and ended up shooting a 2 over par 72 for the second round. However, he is 6 over par for the tournament, and 12 shots behind leader Brooks Koepka. While Koepka got off to a slow start after his round of 72 in the first round, he has been on his game since with back to back rounds of 66 in the second and third round.

Koepka is 1 shot ahead of Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners at 5 under, while Bryson DeChambeau is in 4th place at 3 under par.

Jon Rahm appears to be out of contention for a victory, but a solid final round would not be a surprise for the top-ranked player in the world.