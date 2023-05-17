Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Jon Rahm will be looking for his second straight major at the PGA Championship this weekend — but after winning the green jacket last month, he made it clear he is remaining civil with the LIV Golf defectors he beat for the Masters title in April.

“Obviously there’s some things in life, some values that I believe in that I might judge if you compromise, but that is your choice to do with your career. It’s your life, it’s your family. You do whatever you want,” Rahm said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

“From that point of view, I’m nobody to tell them what to do. That’s why I would never get emotionally invested in something like that. It’s their life.”

Although Rahm was considered a type of PGA ‘hero’ after staving off multiple LIV Golf contenders, including Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, to win the Masters, he says he is not involved in the ongoing rivalry between the two groups.

Winning the green jacket earned the Spaniard his second major after winning the 2021 US Open. He’s never won the PGA Championship, but the 28-year-old will be trying to change that at the Oak Hill Country Club in New York this weekend.

“Whoever is setting up the golf course is going to have a lot of fun. You can make this golf course as difficult as you want or not as accessible as you want, but obviously you can make a big difference in the scoring,” Rahm said about the challenges Oak Hill represents.

If you don’t hit it through that gap, some of the holes that are quite narrow, those bunkers are no joke. Everybody will miss fairways, everybody will miss greens, so if you can get those up-and-downs, obviously it’s not only a confidence booster, but it’s something that will keep the round going.”

Oak Hill last hosted the PGA Championship in 2013, a competition that Jon Rahm did not participate in. But starting Thursday, he’ll try to be the first player to win back-to-back majors since Koepka won the US Open and PGA Championship in 2018.