In the final moments of the Seattle Storm's 92-75 loss to the Indiana Fever Sunday, tensions flared as Storm head coach Noelle Quinn and Fever head coach Christie Sides engaged in a heated exchange that required intervention. The incident, which occurred with just under 10 seconds remaining in the game, drew attention from players and officials, as well as fans in attendance and on social media.

The altercation was sparked after the Fever called a late timeout, despite holding a 17-point lead. As the timeout ended, Quinn approached Sides, and the two coaches began exchanging words in a visibly tense interaction. The situation escalated quickly, prompting Storm players and referees to step in and separate the two before it could spiral further.

Following the game, Quinn downplayed the incident.

“We were just having a spirited conversation about gamesmanship,” Quinn said, as reported by Scott Hanson of The Seattle Times. “That’s it.”

It is believed that Quinn was frustrated with Sides’ decision to keep her starters on the floor despite the lopsided score. In basketball, it is generally seen as good sportsmanship to pull starters when a game’s outcome is decided.

The game itself was a tale of two halves for the Storm, who entered the fourth quarter trailing by just one point. However, Indiana dominated the final period, outscoring Seattle 33-17. Fever stars Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull combined for 72 points, with Hull knocking down four three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone to help seal the victory.

Storm struggling post-Olympic break

For the Storm, it was their second consecutive loss since returning from the Olympic break. Their defense struggled mightily in the second half, allowing 57 points after giving up 54 in their previous game against the Atlanta Dream.

“We have to address our defensive presence, awareness, physicality, all of those things,” Quinn said after the game.

The Storm had won eight of its last 10 games before the Olympics but has stumbled in its first two outings since returning. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Fever’s offensive barrage.

“This is our second game back after the break and before the break we had found some momentum,” Quinn said. “So it’s about getting back to that form.”

With the incident between Quinn and Sides now in the rearview, the focus shifts to how the Storm will respond in their upcoming games. As Quinn put it, “We’ve got to play a game on Tuesday. So that’s what we’re thinking about.”

The Storm play the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.