The Seattle Storm started out the 2023 WNBA season a little rocky at 0-4. They managed to get their first win of the season though against the Los Angeles Sparks in dramatic fashion coming back from being down 18 points early in the game. If they're hoping to build off that momentum though, they'll have to do so without star guard Jewell Loyd for the time being. Loyd received some worrisome injury news on Thursday. They had an open roster spot though after cutting Kaila Charles and they filled that void on Friday by signing veteran forward Joyner Holmes to a rest of the season contract.

Joyner Holmes' contract will be for the rest of the season and she fills the Storm's 12th roster spot. Holmes began this season with the Los Angeles Sparks after making the final roster out of training camp. She appeared in five games for the Sparks to begin this season averaging 4.2 points per game and 3.4 rebounds with splits of 34.8 percent shooting from the field, 28.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With the Sparks, Holmes was reunited with Curt Miller who was the head coach during her time with the Connecticut Sun last season. Holmes' best season statistically had been the season she was having with the Sparks this year before being cut to make room for Karlie Samuelson.

Holmes began her WNBA career with the New York Liberty in 2020 after being selected with the No. 19 overall pick by the Storm in the 2020 draft. She also played briefly with the Las Vegas Aces in 2021.