ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Storm take on the Connecticut Sun. Our WNBA odds series has our Storm Sun prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Storm Sun.

The Connecticut Sun have had a few really good days heading into this game. They watched the Minnesota Lynx lose on Friday to the Dallas Wings. Then the Sun went to D.C. and beat the Washington Mystics. They were in third place 48 hours ago, but now they're back in second place and hope to maintain that advantage in the final nine games of the WNBA regular season. Getting home-court advantage in a WNBA semifinal round series matters, and that's what the Sun — at 23-8, half a game ahead of the 23-9 Lynx — are playing for. They are unlikely to catch the first-place New York Liberty, who are 27-6, a substantial advantage with just two and a half weeks left in the regular season. Connecticut is playing for the second spot, and a win here over the Seattle Storm would advance the Sun toward that goal.

The Storm have been, along with the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky, the worst team in the WNBA since the All-Star and Olympic break. It has been jarring to see this team, with so many big names, not find solutions to problems. Seattle has barely won a few games since the break, and those were poorly-played games at Washington and at home versus Atlanta (the Storm did not cover the spread in either win). This team has not played a complete, authoritative 40-minute game since mid-July. Notably, one of Seattle's best games this season was a home win over the Sun in Seattle, but this game is on the opposite coast in New England. Can Seattle finally turn its season around just before the playoffs arrive?

Here are the Storm-Sun WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Storm-Sun Odds

Seattle Storm: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +106

Connecticut Sun: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How To Watch Storm vs. Sun

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The game is basically a pick 'em. If the Storm win the game, they cover. They can win primarily because Connecticut played a game on Saturday afternoon on the road against Washington and then had to fly home for this game, which — as you can see in the “how to watch” section above — is a 1 p.m. local time tip. The Sun will have had under 24 hours to turn around and prepare for this game. They could be worn out against a Storm team which, following a loss to the New York Liberty earlier this week, is going to be intent on finally playing at a high level, something it hasn't done in a month and a half. It's about time for the Storm to play a good game. The odds would suggest Seattle is not going to endlessly play clunkers.

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Connecticut Sun should be favored by 4.5 or 5.5 points in this game. What are we doing here? They're in second place in the W, they are at home, and they're playing a Seattle team which has been bad since the Olympic break. The spread is just 1.5 points, offering great value for any Sun bettor.

Yes, we know why the spread is just 1.5: Connecticut played Saturday and could be exhausted here. However, we saw the Sun play a back-to-back not that long ago. It beat the Chicago Sky on Friday at home and then went to New York and beat the Liberty on the road on a Saturday. Connecticut has already shown it can handle a back-to-back. Seattle is struggling. Sun minus-1.5 points is a great play.

Final Storm-Sun Prediction & Pick

We are sold on the Sun at home against a struggling Seattle team. However, you could wait to make a halftime or mid-first half live bet in which you might be able to get the Sun plus the points if Seattle starts the game well.

Click Here for more betting news & prediction

Final Storm-Sun Prediction & Pick: Sun -1.5