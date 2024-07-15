We finally glimpse what's to come in Stranger Things Season 5. And it's looking good.

THR reported that Netflix revealed a first glimpse via a behind-the-scenes video. In it, the Hawkins stars are in character and on the set.

Stranger Things teaser released

It starts with someone yelling, “Cameras set.” From there, the intriguing video goes into scenes and more from the Duffer Brothers' popular Netflix show.

“We're about halfway through filming now, and it's exciting, ” someone says. “There's so much going on. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Stranger Things Season Five.”

Shots of the production and gigantic set are revealed.

“I started when I was ten,” Brown continues in another segment that shows her driving a car. “I'm now turning 20 years old.”

She's then seen entering Stage 11. “It feels very weird,” the actress adds.

“It's just so exciting, I think this is going to be the best season yet,” Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) adds.

The video shows various scenes being produced that feature the school, a stuntman flying through the air, and Eleven bursting out from behind an old tree. You get to see your favorite characters hanging out together and giving insight into their Strange journey.

What's to come in Stranger Things Season 5

Recently, Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley, told Podcrushed that this final season will feel like “eight movies” due to all that's included. She also noted that each episode is quite long.

“Our showrunners, Matt and Ross, take a lot of responsibility,” Hawke said. “They have an amazing team of writers, but they're very involved. They write a lot and they are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and so it takes a long time to write each season, and a long time to shoot them.”

In 2022, Matt and Ross Duffer talked about the show's ending to Netflix.

“For Season 5, we're pulling from a lot of those big Season 2 ideas,” Ross said. “A lot of our big ending stuff has pulled from stuff that we thought was going to be in Season 2.”

In 2023, the brothers spoke to The Guardian, where they explained how amazing the season will be.

“This season — it's like season one on steroids,” Matt Duffer said. “It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it…”

The final season of Stranger Things is expected to air sometime next year. And as the Duffers alluded to, there might also be spinoffs in our future.