Taylor Swift had an awkward encounter with Stranger Things and Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Quinn recalled the “cringe” moment with Swift.

“I met Taylor Swift once and I said, ‘You're Taylor Swift,' and she was very funny,” Joseph Quinn recalled. “She said something nice about the show [Stranger Things] and I said, ‘Oh, thanks! You're Taylor Swift. [I] meant [it] as a compliment.'

“I remember thinking, ‘That was f**king stupid,'” he added.

Luckily, the two are on “great terms.” He even joked that he may be featured in Swift's follow-up to The Tortured Poets Department.

Who is Joseph Quinn?

Stranger Things helped propel the career of Joseph Quinn. Prior to appearing in the hit Netflix series, he had roles in BBC series such as Dickensian, Howards End, and Les Misérables. Additionally, Quinn appeared in an episode of Game of Thrones in 2017.

His big screen debut came in Overlord in 2018. Quinn subsequently appeared in Make Up and Hoard. He also starred in one of Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology movies, “Mangrove.”

Currently, Quinn can be seen in A Quiet Place: Day One. He stars in the new horror movie alongside Lupita Nyong'o as Eric. Coming up, Quinn will be in the star-studded Gladiator 2. Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington also star in the movie.

He was also recently cast in the MCU's Fantastic Four movie, which is set to begin filming soon. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will make up the other members of the team.

What is Taylor Swift up to?

Taylor Swift is about to play three shows in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on the “Eras” tour. The tour is currently entrenched in the European leg. She will visit Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria before this leg concludes with six shows in London, England.

Then, Swift will return to North America for 18 shows. Nine will be played in the United States in Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana. Swift then has the final nights of the “Eras” tour planned for Canada. The “Eras” tour is set to conclude on December 8, 2024, after 152 shows.

The “Eras” tour is one of Swift's biggest projects to date. Throughout the three-hour show, Swift takes fans on a journey through her career. Songs from almost all of her albums are played.

After beginning on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona, Swift took the tour across North America in the summer of 2023. She closed out the year with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

By the time it is all said and done, the “Eras” tour will be the biggest tour of all time. A concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, was released to commemorate the tour. It quickly became the highest-grossing concert film ever.

Additionally, Swift recently released her eleventh studio album of original material, The Tortured Poets Department. The album was announced during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. She has also re-recorded four of her albums released by Big Machine Records — Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989.