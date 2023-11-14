Jim Hopper, himself, assures fans Stranger Things season five will give the story that began in 2016 a "real" end

As the cast and crew head to set for the final season of Stranger Things, Hopper himself has given a small tease of the kind of ending audiences can expect to see from the hit Netflix show.

David Harbour spoke about the next season of Stranger Things during a panel at Sunday's Motor City Comic Con in Detroit where he told fans in attendance to expect a “real ending” from the beloved series. Harbour clarified that he was speaking about the story “we started in the lab and Upside Down” will be “one complete story,” alongside planned spin-off series.

david harbour talks a little about how season five of stranger things will end, alludes to the start of filming tomorrow, and gets asked about will byers having powers 👀 pic.twitter.com/tJKQdzmEnw — willow the wise (@sapphicjopper) November 12, 2023

The show began filming on Monday after a roughly six month delay from the planned start month of May, with the first delay caused by the WGA strike. Delays mounted as the strike continued through the summer and escalated with the addition of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Both strikes have since ended and studios have been rushing to start major productions back up in the hopes some could meet their original release dates.

Stranger Things' final season will pick up some time after the events of season four where the Eleven, Mike, Hopper, and the rest of the cast came face-to-face with the evil that's been after them for years – the Vecna. Despite seemingly defeating the entity, it came at a cost as Eddie Munson sacrificed his life to help his friends and Max was left in a coma. The final shot of the season, though, confirmed the battle wasn't over as the Upside Down began to invade Hawkins, setting the stage for a final showdown with the realm's evil forces.

Series creators the Duffer brothers said the final season would likely keep its core focus on the established characters audiences have been following since the first season, at the earliest. New characters are still set to appear as Linda Hamilton will be in the final season, though her character has not been revealed.