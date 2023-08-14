Ahead of its TIFF premiere, The Boy and the Heron — Hayao Miyazaki's final film — has finally released stills. The Studio Ghibli film previously had not released any stills, trailers, or posters (except for one) for the film ahead of its Japan premiere.

Thanks to Discussing Film, we finally have our first look at The Boy and the Heron (see them below). The images show off Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's signature hand-drawn art style that looks crisper than The Wind Rises (2013) — largely due to technology's advancements in the last decade.

First official look at Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘THE BOY AND THE HERON’. pic.twitter.com/aD5AweOb3j — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 14, 2023

The Boy and the Heron (titled How Do You Live? in Japan) is Miyazaki's latest and final film. The title is a reference to the 1937 novel — which is directly referenced in the film — though the film tells an original story. It follows a young boy, Mahito Maki (Soma Santoki), who discovers an abandoned tower in his new town that leads him to a fantastical world. In that world is a talking grey heron.

This is Miyazaki's first film in a decade. The Wind Rises was his last Studio Ghibli film and was thought to be his final film. 10 years later, and it appears that Miyazaki is back and better than ever.

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the greatest filmmakers ever — animation or live-action. He's known for his classic Studio Ghibli works including My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Spirited Away. In his prime, Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli were releasing films every couple of years. However, in his elder years, the output has slowed down.

After being released in Japan on July 14, The Boy and the Heron will hold its international premiere at this year's TIFF festival. It will be the first animated film to ever open the festival. GKIDS acquired the domestic distribution rights to the film and will release it later this year.