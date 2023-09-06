Studio Ghibli and GKIDS has finally announced the US release date for The Boy and the Heron. Hayao Miyazaki's mysterious final film also received a teaser trailer.

The Boy and the Heron will hit US theaters on December 8. GKIDS added that it will be available in IMAX auditoriums. After making its debut in Japanese theaters earlier this year, the Studio Ghibli film will also screen at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) and the NYFF (New York Film Festival) before its official release.

A short teaser trailer was released by GKIDS on September 6 ahead of its TIFF screening. The 70-second trailer begins with a young boy running out of a fire. He calls out for his mother before it cuts to him seeing a flying Heron. The trailer then shows the boy encountering the lit-up hallway in an abandoned building that leads him to a mystical landscape where people turn to water and fish call for him to join them.

“Where death comes to an end, life finds a new beginning,” the trailer promises.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the most accomplished directors ever. His work with Studio Ghibli — the animation studio he co-founded — have been acclaimed and are the standard for animated filmmaking. Some of his iconic works include My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, and Ponyo.

In 2013, Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli released The Wind Rises. That was thought to be Miyazaki's final film. Now, a decade later, he and Studio Ghibli will release The Boy and the Heron. They took a unique approach to the marketing of the film. Prior to its Japan release, no stills or trailers were released aside from a poster.

The Boy and the Heron will be released on December 9.