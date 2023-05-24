Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

The Succession series finale is airing next week on Max, marking the long-awaited end of the Roy family saga. After four seasons over the past few years, fans of the show have waited on the edge of their seats to find out the fate of Logan Roy’s children as they try to live up to their father’s massive legacy. But before the finale drops, there are a lot of ways the series can end for some of its characters. Shown below are the best predictions for the upcoming finale.

5 bold predictions for Succession series finale

5. Kendall Roy dies

Throughout the whole run of Succession on Max, Kendall has always wanted to be the man. But with Logan looming largely over him, plus his struggles with drugs, caused him to lose his way at several points of the series. It even reached a point when he almost drowned towards the latter part of season 3.

It should be remembered, though, that Logan’s biggest gripe with Kendall is his lack of a killer instinct, one that Waystar Royco needs to succeed. This piece of criticism drove him to do what he did in all that time after that, leading to a downward spiral in season 3, one that almost claimed his lie when he drunkenly fell down the pool. And looking at his state in the fourth season of Succession, it’s not hard to surmise that Kendall is setting himself to break down by giving everything he’s got to block the GoJo deal while struggling to keep a hold of his family. If all of these things bear down hard on Logan’s son, it can ultimately break him and killing himself won’t be far from Kendall’s options.

4. Matsson betrays Shiv

It’s no secret that when it comes to Lukas Matsson, the only person that matters to the GoJo founder is no other than Lukas Matsson himself. And it seems that what’s good for the Swede is to obtain ATN and the entirety of Waystar Royco, no matter what the cost is. Part of that cost, it seems, is allying with Shiv and promising to make her the American CEO.

But throughout his appearances on Succession, and like most characters on the show, Matsson isn’t exactly a trustworthy person. If he thinks that having Shiv as his new company’s CEO can endanger him a little, Matsson will certainly make some moves to consolidate his power. Even his issues with Ebba, Matsson’s communications officer and ex-girlfriend, can be a ruse to get a way into the company. In the end, it won’t be surprising to see the GoJo founder stick a knife to Shiv’s back if it means the best for his interests.

3. Tom ends up winning

In relation to Matsson betraying Shiv, there’s no better way to take Logan Roy’s daughter out than to pick his estranged husband as the American CEO. While Shiv is strong-willed and cunning, the fact remains that she’s a Roy and can become a problem for Matsson in the foreseeable future.

In order for Matsson to avoid all those complications, the Swede can pick Tom Wambsgans instead. Compared to Shiv, he can be easily manipulated and has been servile at some many points in Succession’s run on Max. If this happens, that would be a twist for the ages as the Roy siblings are edged out of the company their father built. The bonus here is Cousin Greg will be tagged along for the ride, ensuring that the pair’s run as the Disgusting Brothers will continue.

2. Roman loses

Before season 3 ended and all throughout season 4, we’ve seen Roman make moves that help solidify his position in the company. And while he chickened out during the Investor Day presentation and Logan’s funeral speech, there’s a definite desire within him to be the top dog above all. The thing is, after how the last episode ended, it looks like Roman won’t end up with anything significant.

After losing face and Jeryd Mencken’s support, it seems that the list of powerful allies Roman can count on is getting shorter. With no Gerri Kellman to advise him or Mencken to back him up, the only one with him now is Kendall, and that’s not a lot to count on. It’s not surprising if Logan’s youngest son will end up losing in the battle for Waystar Royco to whoever takes control of the company in the Succession series finale.

1. There won’t be a happy ending for Succession

As evidenced by the previous entries, it would seem there won’t be a happy ending for most of the characters in Succession. Whether someone dies, experiences a tragedy, or sufferest the most bitter betrayal of them all, it’s certain that the main characters of the Max series will end up worse than when the show started.

Fans of the show only need to wait less than a week to see how the story of Logan Roy’s children and the company he built plays out. In any case, it’s shaping up to be an epic ending for one of the best shows in recent years.