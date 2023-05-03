There are still a handful of weeks left before Succession‘s series finale airs on HBO, but Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell has dropped a huge reveal about the finale’s runtime.

Speaking to Variety, Brittell confirmed rumors of the finale’s runtime. “It’s 90 minutes,” he said. He added, “It’s a huge episode — like a movie.”

Season 4 of Succession is the final season of the hit HBO show. The Emmy-winning series has been a staple of HBO since 2018, and perhaps they wanted to go out with a bang with an episode longer than some feature films. The previous record for the longest episode was the Season 2 finale titled — “This Is Not for Tears” — which was 74 minutes long.

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong and debuted in 2018. The cast was led by Brian Cox but he was surrounded by a large ensemble including Nicholas Braun; Kieran Culkin; Peter Friedman; Matthew Macfadyen; Alan Ruck; Sarah Snook; and Jeremy Strong.

During its four-season run, Succession has garnered 48 Emmy nominations — winning 13 — and that’s not including this current season. When it’s all said and done, Succession could be up there with the best of the best in HBO’s catalog. The fourth and final season has started with a bang, shockingly killing iconic characters and drawing in viewers — Variety reported that Succession Season 4 is drawing an average of 8.4 million viewers per episode across linear and streaming.

As noted, there are a few more episodes of Succession Season 4 left ahead of its May 28 series finale. In the meantime, continue watching the family politics play out and gear up for a 90-minute finale.

The next episode of Succession will air on Sunday, May 7.