Succession star Brian Cox recently went off on AI and issued an NSFW-filled warning about the future of the industry.

Speaking to Deadline vis-à-vis the SAG-AFTRA strike, Cox deemed the topic of AI as the “worst aspect” of the whole dispute. He shared that a fellow actor was told by a studio that in “no uncertain terms that they can do what the f**k they like” with his image.

“That is a completely unacceptable position and is a position we should be fighting against,” he said. “That is the worst aspect. The wages are one thing but the worst aspect is what AI can do to us.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike will be heading into its second week soon and is going on simultaneously with the WGA writers' strike.

Brian Cox has done it all in his career. He has starred in the likes of Manhunter, Braveheart, Rushmore, Super Troppers, the Bourne franchise, and Zodiac. Throughout his illustrious career, Cox has earned several awards including numerous BAFTAs, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG award.

It was Succession that gave his career new life. In the Jesse Armstrong HBO drama, Cox played the lead character, Logan Roy — the head of the patriarch of the family business. He starred in all four seasons along with Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and more. The fourth and final season premiered on March 26 and ran until May 28. Cox was very open about the fate of his character in the fourth season — almost as much so as he is about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and the topic of AI.