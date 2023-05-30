One of HBO’s biggest shows, Succession, aired its series finale this past Sunday and left audiences’ jaws dropped on the floor. However, HBO will likely be all smiles with the reported viewership totals from the finale.

HBO and Warner Bros. have announced that the Succession finale drew 2.9 million viewers across Max and linear telecasts on Sunday night — a series high. This figure beats the previous record of 2.75 million set by Episode 6 on April 30. Furthermore, HBO reports that each episode of Season 4 is averaging 8.7 million viewers — an increase of 1.5 million over the previous season’s average.

The fourth season of Succession was a 10-episode run that tied up all of the series’ plotlines in a neat bow. It of course continued to explore the dynamics and family politics of the Roy family between Logan (Brian Cox) and his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Succession has been one of HBO’s biggest hits. Across the first three seasons — this upcoming Emmys season will likely change these figures — Succession has garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins.

Another HBO series, Barry, also aired its series finale on Sunday night. The series finale drew in 700,000 viewers across Max and linear telecasts — a 13% improvement from the previous season’s finale (620,000 on June 12, 2022). Bear in mind, the finale of the Bill Hader-led series got a delayed start due to Succession’s extended finale runtime and still saw a 20% increase in Monday viewership and nearly doubled Sunday night’s total to 1.35 million. Barry Season 4 is averaging 3.4 million viewers per episode.