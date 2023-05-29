Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

After four seasons and a funeral during the last episode, Succession has finally reached its conclusion, and what an ending it delivered for fans of the Max series. With Logan Roy now gone, the fates of his children and those close to the Waystar Royco owner has been revealed. Learn how that series finale went down in this Succession season 4 episode 10 ending explained.

Succession season 4 episode 10 ending explained

This Succession season 4 episode 10 recap starts with Kendall learning that Stewy and a majority of the shareholders won’t side with him when the board meets to decide on the GoJo deal. He also gets mad and frustrated when asked about Roman’s whereabouts but assures his people that he’s on their side.

Over in Lukas Matsson’s suite, Shiv explains how the shareholders may vote and assures him and his team that the win is already theirs. She also tells the GoJo founder that Tom is fair game, and it’ll be alright if he wants to either retain or axe him. Without any warning, Caroline calls and tries to invite Shiv to visit after saying Roman is in her residence. This gives her a reason to leave Matsson’s suite and try to get her brother to their side.

Before her plane leaves, Shiv and Tom speak via phone about the latter’s chances of being retained by Matsson. They also talk about their marriage, with Shiv asking if he’s interested in a real relationship and Tom responding he doesn’t know to her question. They both hang up with tears almost falling from their eyes.

Back in his office, Kendall calls Caroline to ask about Roman’s status and ends up traveling to her residence. Shiv gets there first and sees Roman with a stitch on his head after wandering through a parade of anti-Mencken protesters. Kendall arrives to find Shiv and Roman out on the patio. The brothers start to argue about Roman’s commitment to the plan and Kendall’s low chance of bagging the board.

Over in New York, Tom hangs out with Matsson and his team at an art gallery. He admonishes Greg for not helping him connect with the Swede and tells him that his job is on the line too if Matsson terminates him as ATN chief. A few hours later, Kendall and Shiv share a moment before Roman arrives. Shiv starts to gloat about how useless it is to fight since her victory is almost sealed.

During dinner, Tom and Matsson discuss why the former should stay as ATN chief. The Swede transitions and confides that Shiv might not be the best option for CEO. He then insinuates that Tom can be the better person for the job. Meanwhile, Greg listens to a conversation between Matsson and his subordinate and subtly uses a translation app to learn what they’re talking about. He finds out that Shiv won’t be chosen as CEO. Meanwhile, Caroline hosts dinner for his kids and tries to change the mood by introducing her husband’s friend and his business pitch. Greg calls Kendall, who then abruptly leaves dinner and tells him that Tom will be chosen as the CEO.

Using that newfound knowledge, Kendall speaks to Shiv and Roman alone. He tells his siblings that Matsson is interviewing another person for the CEO job. This forces Shiv to work with her brothers and create a united front for the upcoming board meeting in order to wrest control of the company from Matsson. The siblings then argue amongst themselves about who should be the person everyone rallies behind as they each admit how Logan chose each of them for the job at several points in their respective lives. Kendall strongly pitches Shiv that it should be him after convincing her that Roman isn’t suited for the position. The two finally anoint Kendall after discussing amongst themselves that he should take the firm’s leadership.

The following day, the Roy kids head back to the United States for the board meeting. Before doing so, they visit Connor and Willa in Logan’s old place to talk about the ownership of their father’s belongings. The siblings then watch an old video of Logan having dinner with Connor and his senior management team, including Kerry, Gerri, Frank, and Karl. Shortly after, Tom finds out Greg told the siblings that Shiv won’t be the CEO anymore. He then admits that he and Matsson spoke, and the GoJo founder wants him to be the next CEO. With Shiv and her brothers leaving, Tom admonishes Greg for telling them. He hits him, causing Greg to finally fight back. Tom leaves and informs Matsson about the problem. In anger, the Swede orders his team to lock the votes in to prevent the Roys from winning.

Inside Logan’s old office, the siblings speak to Stewy and secure his commitment against Matsson. Shortly after, Roman slowly breaks down after seeing Gerri arrive and questions why it isn’t him in the big chair. Kendall comforts his brother and forcibly hugs him too hard, causing the stitch on his forehead to open. Roman leaves as Kendall says it could have been him in a cold and emotionless manner.

A few moments later, the board convenes to decide on whether to push through with the GoJo deal or not. With the vote landing on her, Shiv suddenly leaves the meeting. Roman and Kendall follow her only to find out that she has just changed her mind. The siblings get into an argument about whether to vote for Kendall or not. Ultimately, Shiv votes in favor of GoJo as Kendall leaves the building right away. Tom arrives shortly after as everyone starts to congratulate him. He sees Greg and assures him of his job, even if he betrayed him earlier in the episode. The meeting ends with Matsson and Roman signing the contract, making the deal official.

After the signing, Roman heads to a bar to drink while Tom and Shiv leave the building together in a car. Kendall walks alone in the park while Colin follows him from a distance. The series finale ends with him looking out in the open.

What just happened? A Succession season 4 episode 10 recap

As seen in this Succession season 4 episode 10 recap, the firm almost went to Kendall after Matsson betrayed Shiv by choosing Tom to be the American CEO. After a heartfelt time in their mother’s house, Kendall secured the anointing of his siblings before the board meeting itself. But just moments before, Roman expressed his doubts to Kendall, causing him to be violent towards his brother. Shiv changed her mind, causing their whole plan to blow up and help deliver the company to Matsson.

Succession ends with Tom as the new CEO and Shiv staying by his side. Roman drinks alone in a bar while Kendall, distraught, stares out in the open with Colin watching over him. This marks the end of a four-season run on Max as Waystar Royco is now under the ownership of Matsson.